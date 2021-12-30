1-Wallace-Rose Hill football

team advances to 2A final.

2- App State recruit Kanye Roberts sets numerous state and national records.

3-HCA football in second straight NCISAA state final

4-COVID-19 continues to haunt the sports world

5-NCHSAA realignment finalized, play

starts in new conferences

6 - Panther football goes from bottom

to top of ECC

7-James Kenan soccer wins third straight East Central 2A title

8 - Coker-bound Thornton, youth return North Duplin softball to limelight

9- Pigskin heaven: Three ED-WRH football games in eight months

10- Grady-Pughs revive JK football

11-Greg Jenkins wins 300th softball game at East Duplin

12-ED girls basketball team earns

ECC three-peat

13-NCHSAA targeted by N.C. Senate

14-JK’s Kavel Donaldson drives his

way to Mr. Basketball honor

15- Former Mr. Soccer Yahir Benegas dies in automobile accident

16-Logan Brown runaway winner

as Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball

17-Ervin Murray: Tangible hoops progress at Wallace-Rose Hill

18-Duplin’s Pre-Major Dixie Youth baseball team 4th at World Series

19-Second-best game of the year:

JK vs. East Bladen (playoffs)

20- JK’s Augustine, WRH’s Marquis all- state 2A in soccer

21- ED’s Do-it-all hoopster Amiaya Hall named Duplin’s Elite Ms. Basketball

