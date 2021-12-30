1-Wallace-Rose Hill football
team advances to 2A final.
2- App State recruit Kanye Roberts sets numerous state and national records.
3-HCA football in second straight NCISAA state final
4-COVID-19 continues to haunt the sports world
5-NCHSAA realignment finalized, play
starts in new conferences
6 - Panther football goes from bottom
to top of ECC
7-James Kenan soccer wins third straight East Central 2A title
8 - Coker-bound Thornton, youth return North Duplin softball to limelight
9- Pigskin heaven: Three ED-WRH football games in eight months
10- Grady-Pughs revive JK football
11-Greg Jenkins wins 300th softball game at East Duplin
12-ED girls basketball team earns
ECC three-peat
13-NCHSAA targeted by N.C. Senate
14-JK’s Kavel Donaldson drives his
way to Mr. Basketball honor
15- Former Mr. Soccer Yahir Benegas dies in automobile accident
16-Logan Brown runaway winner
as Duplin’s Elite Mr. Baseball
17-Ervin Murray: Tangible hoops progress at Wallace-Rose Hill
18-Duplin’s Pre-Major Dixie Youth baseball team 4th at World Series
19-Second-best game of the year:
JK vs. East Bladen (playoffs)
20- JK’s Augustine, WRH’s Marquis all- state 2A in soccer
21- ED’s Do-it-all hoopster Amiaya Hall named Duplin’s Elite Ms. Basketball