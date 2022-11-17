At least two familiar faces will continue to serve on the Pitt County Board of Education after the only incumbents on the ballot won re-election from a contested field on Nov. 8.
District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz and District 2 representative Amy Cole, both elected to second terms on the board in complete but unofficial totals, will be joined by newcomers Jennifer Hodgson in District 5 and Kelly Weaver in District 7, who took open seats on the board.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith and District 7 representative Caroline Doherty did not seek re-election after six and eight years on the board, respectively. Vote totals will be certified by the Pitt County Board of Elections when it conducts its canvass on Friday.
Everette-Lenz, a school psychologist, received more than 2,153 votes in a three-way race, holding challengers Gary Davis and Kenneth Jones to just under 1,000 votes each. She said the more crowded field of candidates this year is indicative of a growing interest in public education.
In all, 10 candidates competed for four seats on the school board, with contested races in every district on the ballot. This year’s crowded ballot was a contrast from 2020, when four of five school board seats were essentially unopposed.
In her next four years, Everette-Lenz said she wants to continue to prioritize addressing the learning gap that students experienced as a result of instructional time missed during the coronavirus pandemic and to continue to recruit and retain teachers.
“I’m going to keep the best interests of all of our students and be supportive of our staff so that we can create the best school system that we can,” she said.
Cole, who teaches at Pitt Community College, received 2,351 votes, compared with 1,643 for challenger Julianna Jaquith, a retired teacher.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has been there for me and supported me,” Cole said in an interview. “To the people who know me, know my character, I appreciate everything they have done for me.
“I can only hope that working together with all of our old members and our new members that we can do what’s best for all the children of Pitt County.”
Weaver, who received 3,354 votes, compared with 2,888 for challenger Sandy Moyer, said she is grateful for the opportunity to serve.
“I’m excited to be able to serve our kids and our community and our teachers from this place of leadership to serve with the board members and to serve with the teachers and staff and families in our schools,” Weaver, a marriage and family therapist, said. “It’s going to take all of us working together.”
Hodgson, a former educator and a health-care consultant, received 3,449 votes in a three-way race. Challenger Lee Williamson received 2,127 votes, and Levi Smith Sr. received 1,222.
Hodgson said the campaign was stressful for someone who has never run for office before, but she has learned much from the experience.
“I’m really hopeful that I can earn the support of those that maybe didn’t vote for me, that I can show them that I really want to represent everybody in Pitt County regardless of party,” she said.
Pitt County’s school board members are elected on a nonpartisan basis, although the county’s political party websites list many school board candidates affiliated with their party.
Across the state, 79 districts had 274 school board seats up for grabs Tuesday. Pitt County was one of 35 districts not electing a majority of its board this year. Five of the nine board seats will be on the ballot in 2024.
Tuesday’s election saw students and their parents coming to the polls. Pitt Early College High School senior Thomas Remington was campaigning for Hodgson between classes.
“I’m looking at really all four school board races tonight,” he said. “They’re big because my friends need to live under these conditions and, if we have people on the board that want to ban books, teach kids the ideal history of the United States instead of what actually happened, we’re going to be in for a long next (few) decades because our kids are not going to know what happened.”
Fredricka McKinney brought along her daughter Yorie, a Farmville Middle School student, to vote at Sycamore Chapel Baptist Church.
“I wanted her to come out with me to show her what a ballot is and to teach her how to vote and to understand what we are voting for,” McKinney said.
McKinney said she wanted changes on the school board because parents feel their concerns aren’t being heard or addressed.
She said she is concerned about a shortage of bus drivers and cafeteria workers in the school system, along with a growing number of younger teachers with limited experience.
“We have school-age kids and high school kids that need that attention and need programs they are not getting, attention they are not receiving,” McKinney said.