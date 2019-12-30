AYDEN — Two people were injured in during a weekend shooting inside a nightclub that was the subject of noise concerns earlier this month.
The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday at Legacy Lounge, 6250-B N.C. 11, according to Ayden Police Department.
The suspect was identified as Quantez Dache Holloway, 205 Riverbluff Road, Apt. D, Greenville, according to Chief Barry Stanley. He had not been located on Monday.
Officers arrived at the lounge to find one person inside the club with a gunshot wound to the left leg. The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, according to Stanley.
A second person showed up at Vidant with a gunshot wound to the arm, he added. The injuries were not life threatening.
Holloway is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a weapon in city limits, discharge a weapon into an occupied building, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault by pointing a gun.
Anyone with information on Holloway’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ayden Police Department at 252-481-5844 or anonymously on the EZ Call line at 252-746-APD0 (2730).
Concerns about music levels at the club prompted the Ayden Board of Commissioners on Dec. 9 to modify its noise ordinance to include a decibel level to defined what's too loud.
Previously, police who responded to complaints were asked to use their own judgment about what was too loud. The new ordinance places the limit at 65 decibels from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 50 decibels overnight for commercial businesses and fines first-time violators $50.
Ayden Planning Board member Wayne Harris lives next-door to the property, about 300 yards away. He said at the meeting the club’s music is excessively loud and has complained to the police department multiple times.
“The music starts at 11:30 p.m. and runs until 2:30 a.m.,” Harris said. “I can hear the music over normal TV programming. Seeping is impossible. … This is my home. This is where my wife lives.”
The nightclub has attempted to work with Harris, according to club owner Nicky Riposa.
“Since we’ve opened, every night we are open, Mr. Harris has called the law,” Riposa said. “I’ve done everything I know how to do. We’ve carpeted the walls. We purchased a new, less powerful sound system at a cost of $7,000. ... I gave him my phone number, my partner’s number and my manager’s number. We’ve asked him to call us instead of the law. He refuses to reach out.”
Legacy sent someone to stand in Harris’ bedroom and listen to the music, which they adjusted to a level Harris said he was happy with, then locked the controls, according to Glen Edwards, Riposa’s partner.
“We were told the levels were perfect by Mr. Harris. The next night, he called the police department,” Edwards said. “We’re open nine hours a week. He calls every time.”
Edwards felt the problem between the club and Harris was personal because Legacy is the third club to operate out of the location and the previous one had no record of an issue, he said.
The discussion became heated. Commissioners directed the police department to monitor Legacy Nightclub over the next 30 days to help get the noise levels below 60 decibels.