INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Mount Olive athletics department was named the Conference Carolina nominee for the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence, it was announced by the NCAA.
This marks the fifth time UMO was named the conference nominee.
The university submitted men’s and women’s track and field’s annual town clean-up event for the award. The town clean-up event was held on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m.-noon.
Over 100 student-athletes participated in the activity. This marked the fourth year the teams have done a clean-up day.
“This project was initiated by the track & field team as a way of helping the local community several years ago, and it was so successful that they have made it an annual event,” said Jeff Eisen, UMO interim director of athletics.
“Congratulations to the coaches and student-athletes for developing a project that epitomizes the NCAA DII approach to community engagement.”
Each active Division II school and conference is eligible to submit its best community engagement activity and/or event that promotes student-athletes giving back and serving as leaders within their communities.
Monetary prizes are given for first ($2,500), second ($1,250) and third place ($1,000); and a $500 prize is given to one winner in each of the 23 Division II conferences, one winner representing independent institutions and at-large honorees. All prize money is to be used toward future community engagement initiatives.