...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
MOUNT OLIVE –The University of Mount Olive has been named the safest NC private college campus by Niche. This is the second year in a row that UMO has earned the top designation.
Senior VP for Student Affairs Dr. Dan Sullivan said, “We are a relatively small campus, and there are deep and meaningful relationships between faculty, staff, students, and the community. Those things help to contribute to the overall safety of our campus.”
According to Niche, the 2022 Safest College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Parents and students often use the ranking as one of the deciding factors in making decisions on where to attend college.
“The safety of a campus should be one of the most important qualities of a college search,” said Sullivan. “All higher education institutions are required to complete and publish annual CLERY safety and fire stats. We have a long history of having minimal safety issues on campus.”
According to Sullivan, since 2016, UMO has partnered with a third-party vendor to assist with campus safety. “Our officers know the students and take time to develop relationships with them. They are accessible and available at all times,” Sullivan said.
In addition to their normal duties, Campus Safety works with faculty, staff, and students to offer safety programming. Resident Assistants (RAs) also offer in-hall programs focusing on safety.
“One of the most positive aspects of our campus is how our entire community takes extra care in looking after one another,” said Sullivan. “Our community is vigilant in reporting issues and taking extra precautions to keep us all safe. I appreciate all the efforts our Campus Safety staff and especially, Director Warren Morrisette, have taken to serve our campus and keep us safe.”
The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.