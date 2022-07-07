MOUNT OLIVE –The University of Mount Olive has been named the safest NC private college campus by Niche. This is the second year in a row that UMO has earned the top designation.

Senior VP for Student Affairs Dr. Dan Sullivan said, “We are a relatively small campus, and there are deep and meaningful relationships between faculty, staff, students, and the community. Those things help to contribute to the overall safety of our campus.”

According to Niche, the 2022 Safest College Campuses ranking is based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Parents and students often use the ranking as one of the deciding factors in making decisions on where to attend college.

“The safety of a campus should be one of the most important qualities of a college search,” said Sullivan. “All higher education institutions are required to complete and publish annual CLERY safety and fire stats. We have a long history of having minimal safety issues on campus.”

According to Sullivan, since 2016, UMO has partnered with a third-party vendor to assist with campus safety. “Our officers know the students and take time to develop relationships with them. They are accessible and available at all times,” Sullivan said.

In addition to their normal duties, Campus Safety works with faculty, staff, and students to offer safety programming. Resident Assistants (RAs) also offer in-hall programs focusing on safety.

“One of the most positive aspects of our campus is how our entire community takes extra care in looking after one another,” said Sullivan. “Our community is vigilant in reporting issues and taking extra precautions to keep us all safe. I appreciate all the efforts our Campus Safety staff and especially, Director Warren Morrisette, have taken to serve our campus and keep us safe.”

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.