MOUNT OLIVE — The University of Mount Olive will hold its annual Homecoming and Pickle Classic festivities November 17-21.
Plans are being made for events and activities to engage alumni, current students, faculty, staff, and community members of all ages.
- A 70th Anniversary Founders Day worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, at Southern Bank Auditorium with guest speaker the Reverend Frank Harrison.
- On Friday, November 19, at 11 a.m. alumni and friends can enjoy the annual Alumni Golf Tournament at Southern Wayne Country Club. The 56 th annual Pickle Classic starts at 7 p.m. in Kornegay Arena as the UMO men’s basketball team takes on Virginia State. Pre-sale tickets are available until November 18.
- For information, call at 919.658.7759 or email to Cloy@umo.edu .
- Saturday, November 20, will begin with breakfast and photos with Troy the Trojan from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the Hennessee Room. Runners and walkers can participate in a virtual 5K Trojan Trot.
The UMO Alumni Association board meeting will take place from 8 to 10:30 a.m. in the Video Conference Room located in the Communications Building. Immediately following will be the Annual Alumni Meeting.
- An awards brunch is slated for 10:30 a.m. in Rodgers Chapel. Alumni and friends will have the opportunity to taste a variety of BBQ flavors at the Mount Olive Chamber BBQ cook off located in downtown Mount Olive. Reunions for the 25th and 50th classes (1971 and 1996) will take place at 1 p.m. in the Teresa Pelt Grubbs Gallery in Laughinghouse.
Fifth and 10th year reunions (2011 and 2016) will take place in the Gene Mercer Building located at 124 N Center Street in downtown Mount Olive.
On Saturday at 2 p.m., the University of Mount Olive will honor one of its longtime friends and employees, Gary Fenton Barefoot, with the dedication of the second floor atrium in Moye Library being named in Barefoot’s honor.
The Religion Department will hold its reunion from 3 to 4 p..m. in Rodgers Chapel. The UMO Choir and Symphonic Band will hold their reunion at 3 p.m. in the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall, followed by a Homecoming Choir and Band Concert slated for 5 p.m. in the same venue.
Pickle Classic Fun will resume Saturday night at 7 p.m. with Mount Olive vs. St. Augustine’s facing off in Kornegay Arena. The weekend will wrap up on Sunday, November 21 with worship service in Southern Bank Auditorium at 10 a.m.
“Homecoming is a cherished tradition,” said Assistant Director orf Alumni Relations Anna Whitman. “We are thrilled to invite alumni and families back to campus.”
For UMO Homecoming information, Pickle Classic tickets, or reservations, contact Whitman at awhitman@umo.edu.