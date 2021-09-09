BAYBORO – Harrells Christian Academy football coach Jason Arnette will not be coaching on Labor Day weekend. That’s a rarity.
That’s both a rarity and a welcome relief yet the holiday has a bit of Thanksgiving Day feel because his Crusaders are unbeaten despite “missing three or four players” in each of the first three weeks.
“We’ve been fortunate and the bottom line is we are 3-0 heading into an open week,” Arnette said.
When HCA returns in Week 5, nearly every player on the disabled list, sans right guard Jack Barber will be suited up for action as HCA opens Big East play against Wake Christian in Raleigh.
Win No. 3, came last Friday after the Crusaders overcame a pair of early turnovers that led to touchdowns for Pamlico.
“We dug a little hole for ourselves and came back from it in the second half,” Arnette said.
Touchdowns by quarterback Ethan Spell and fullback Devin Gardner’ was sandwiched between two fumbles the Hurricanes returned for 14 points.
Tied at 14-14, HCA ran off 31 unanswered points to take control of the game at 45-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Playing without the services of running back Xavier Arrington, Gardner stepped up for an incredible 370 yards on 25 carries and five touchdowns.
Spell and running back Same Hope combined for 115 yards and two scores.
Pamlico (0-2) went up 8-0, but Spell scored and Gardner added the two-point conversion, and then tied it with a 5-yard score.
Gardner, a 5-foot-11, 235 pound senior, took over, scoring another time in the second quarter from 60 yards out to give HCA a 22-14 halftime lead and then adding two more in the third-quarter and another in the fourth. He had a 25-yard scoring jaunt early in third and a 44-yard effort to up the margin to 38-14.
Hope’s touchdown from 34 yards away all but sealed it as HCA’ s lead ballooned to 31 points.
Gardner, who is best brought to the ground via an ankle or lower level tackle, pushed his way for a 51-yard score in the fourth.
Two Pamlico passing scores sandwiched in between his final touchdown were but a small confidence builder for the Hurricanes, who were swept away or into the ground by the running of Gardner, who has ran for 804 yards and 14 scores in three games.
HCA is 11-1 since his arrival.
While it’s hard to see Gardner being sidelined with an injury or even overworked, HCA needs Arrington to return.
Around the league
Gardner leads the state in rushing over Princeton’s Jaydon Brooks (746 yards). He is also the TD leader by two scores over Marquies McCombs of Chase High (Forest City).
Wake Christian is 2-0 following a 14-7 win over John Paul II Catholic last Friday. North Raleigh Christian is 2-1 after a 21-11 win over SouthLake Christian. Ravenscroft lost its only game, 24-12 to Cannon/Concord Academy. Trinity Christian will play its first game next Friday against the Sandhills Titans.
So it’s clear the Crusaders are ahead of the rest of the league in terms of games played and wins and is No. 4 among all NCISAA schools, according to the Max Preps rankings, trailing only the Christ School, which beat HCA in last year’s 2A finals, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and Charlotte Christian.
Crusader Clipboard
HCA moved the chains 24 times, 21 via its running game and did not punt the football. HCA limited Pamlico to 255 yards of total offense and forced two punts. Hurricane QB Isaiah Godette provided the bulk of the offense for the Hurricanes.
He hit on 11 of 22 for 145 yards and a touchdown and ran the ball 20 times for 111 yards and another score.
Jamie Gibbs caught eight passes for 84 yards. Pamlico also lost the penalty category with 75 yards on eight flags. HCA had six hankies thrown for 55 yards. Both teams lost a pair of fumbles. The Crusaders were 8 of 9 on third down conversions; Pamlico 3 of 9.
Ayden Fussel had 7.5 tackles and Trent Jackson 7 and 1.5 sacks. Case Barber and Spell had 4 and 4.5, respectively. Both of Jake Lane’s tackles resulted in lost yardage.