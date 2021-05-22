BETHEL – The North Pitt baseball team needed an Eastern Plains 2A Conference victory Friday night to maintain at worst a one-game lead over second-place North Johnston.
The pitching of Dawson Ables and Lonnie Nicholson and a big third inning enabled the Panthers (8-0) to remain unbeaten with a 12-2 victory at home over SouthWest Edgecombe.
Ables, North Pitt’s starting pitcher, retired the first seven batters he faced, and the Panthers (6-0 EPC) gave him a 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and second innings.
Elijah Bonner doubled, and an error put him at third base in the bottom of the first inning. He scored on a one-out groundout from Hunter Forrest.
In the second, North Pitt began its two-out rally with a double from Jarad Tripp, who scored following two wild pitches, making it 2-0.
Ables’ only hiccup came in the top of the third inning, when the Cougars (2-4 EPC, 2-5 overall) used a two-out triple from Jake Fuller and a single by Zach Carroll to tie the score at 2-all.
It didn’t stay deadlocked for long.
The Panthers sent 14 batters to the plate and erupted for nine runs on eight hits in the bottom of the third.
The frame started with a double from Bonner. He took third on a wild pitch (ball four) to Gentry Green. An error plated Bonner, and one out later, Ables smacked a double to bring in two runs. After a flyout, RBI hits from Tripp and C.J. Brown scored runs, and Brandon Warren reached on an error. Bonner’s single brought in two more runs, and an infield single by Green plated Bonner after the latter moved up on an errant pickoff throw.
Forrest’s double scored Green, and Sam Tripp’s single placed runners on first and third before Cougars’ pitcher Fuller got out of the frame with a groundout.
Ables kept SWE off the scoreboard thanks to a pair of diving catches in center field by Bonner, but the Cougars threatened in the top of the fifth when Jacob Holloman walked and Ables exited after throwing just 71 pitches, striking out six and walking three while allowing just two hits.
Reliever Nicholson allowed a single to Fuller to put runners on first and second, and the runners moved up on a groundout before a strikeout ended the frame.
North Pitt then run-ruled the Cougars with a run in the bottom of the fourth on consecutive walks to Warren, Bonner, Green and Forrest.
North Pitt has outscored opponents 75-6 going into next week’s games.