GASTON — North Duplin’s somewhat surprising trip to the 1A state playoffs ended in its fourth straight defeat of the season in this Virginia border town Friday night.
No. 2 East Region seed Northampton County (2-3) rolled to a 36-0 victory over the No. 7 Rebels (3-5) in the schools’ first-ever meeting.
Hugh Martin’s 15th team as head coach at his alma mater was greatly hampered with few seniors and barely enough players to scrimmage (26).
He foresees a return to something close to his norm of about 40 candidates across four classes on Aug.1 when — Covid pandemic willing—the Rebels reassemble for what is hoped to be a normal fall season.
“I really don’t know,” Martin said on Sunday of the numbers question. “We’ve got a large group of eighth graders that have expressed interest, and we hope more high school kids will come back out or become interested. We just can’t be sure.
“We’re hoping we can get our squad numbers back into the mid 30s or 40s and keep the young ones involved for four years.
“Some make a four-year commitment and some don’t. When we’ve gotten that, we’ve done pretty well.
“In 2017, we had 14 seniors who had made that commitment.” In 2007, there were 12 seniors.
In 2017, just a generation of players ago, the Rebels won their first 14 games before falling to Cherokee 21-13 in the 1A state championship game. The year before, they were 8-5 and made the second round.
That 2016-17 era was similar to 2006-07, when they also finished 14-1 in ’07 after falling to Plymouth in the 1A final 20-13. In 2006, Martin’s first as head coach, they had gone 11-3 and lost in the West Region final at Elkin (21-6), which was in the process of winning state titles in four of five years.
Those ND teams were led by quarterbacks Will Archer in 2017 and Doug Lloyd in 2007.
But the Rebels have endured nine losing seasons in the past 13 (but 78-81 overall), roughly reflecting the fluctuating pattern of senior commitment to football at the 300-student school.
Returning base
In August, Martin will be building around a small base of returnees who stepped up this spring.
Freshman Dujuan Armwood and sophomore Eli Morrisey burst upon the scene to carry the running game.
Armwood scored 13 touchdowns and also led with 815 rushing yards on 113 carries, averaging 101.9 per game and 6.1 per attempt.
Morrisey came on by midseason and finished with 408 yards on 79 carries, 51.0 per game and 5.2 per trip.
Senior Gage Outlaw departs, taking his steady hand at quarterback and leaving behind a fine student column in the Duplin Times on what it means to be a student and athlete at North Duplin.
Rising sophomore Brandon Reyna got some backup experience at QB, but Martin started the return to the option offense of recent years in the final game and said the rising sophomore needs experience with that.
“Brandon is certainly in the mix, but we’ll see some others take snaps to see who fits best,” said the coach.
“And we’ve got to get some other young linemen stronger.”
Returnees up front include Matt Wilkins, Andrew Underhill and Billy McCoy
“We’ll more than likely have a number of guys playing both ways again,” Martin said.
“Levi George, Armwood and Morrisey started in secondary. Will Carter and Landen Kelly will be back at outside linebacker, with Wilkins and Underhill in the D-line.
“And of course, we may move some guys around, wherever they’ll help the most.”
The Rebels also hope for the return of a handful of potentially key players who missed the spring season for various reasons.
Realignment spares CC
The NCHSAA’s latest four-year realignment takes place in the fall season and there’s only one change in the Carolina Conference.
Princeton moves up to 2A, leaving the CC its 1A core from the previous alignment: ND, Hobbton, Lakewood, Neuse Charter, Rosewood and Union. Neuse doesn’t sponsor football, so the Rebels will have only four league opponents.
Martin said the 2021 nonconference schedule will include newcomers Pamlico County and Bear Grass Charter, plus rotating regulars Jones Senior, Lejeune, Northside and Southside.
There are challenges.
“Northside, Pamlico and Bear Grass are still playing,” Martin said.
Northampton 36,
North Duplin 0
The Jaguars led 12-0 late in the second quarter, when North Duplin was turned away inside Northampton territory.
“I thought we hung mighty tough after they got two quick scores,” Martin said. “If we could have punched one in right there before the half, it could have been 12-7. But then they got a quick one and it was 20-0 at the half.”
The Jags won total offense 391-137, rushing 295-137 and passing 96-0.
Outlaw ran for 56 yards on 24 carries (2.3 per), Morrisey 51 on 16 (3.2) and Armwood 25 on 3 (8.3).
