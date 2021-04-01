The impact standardized testing has on American education is undoubtedly huge. Standardized testing is seen as an efficient tool that will shed light on how effective a school is — however, this is simply not true.
Testing, as it is currently conceived, is not actually an effective way to show where areas of improvement are needed for students. And it’s all supposed to be about the students, right?
Students get tested based on their appropriate grade level material and normally will not get tested again for that class, even if they scored poorly. These scores are then compared to the scores of students from the previous year, meaning it does not focus on whether an individual student has improved or not. Rather it is comparative of class to class and year to year.
Some states utilize data about student testing trends and teacher performance to address the individual student compared to other similar students to determine a growth score after the class and exam are completed. This is based on the performance of the average student in a pod of students of similar type.
In both instances, the scores that educators are provided only help them adjust after the fact — with an entirely new set of students that have a different dynamic, in a different year or semester that may have a hurricane ... or a pandemic… or a mixture of students that just naturally performs lower or has more behavioral problems. The score also does not really help the student – because other than a number, they receive no feedback.
Standardized testing is also used to evaluate teachers, as well as students. Therefore, some teachers focus on teaching towards a test which will help students score better on the tests, also showing a better score for the teacher, but defeats the purpose of students actually learning the material. Since the educators are omitting (or not focusing on) many important skills and content that students may benefit from knowing — that are part of the state mandated learning standards — but aren’t being tested.
That’s not the teacher’s fault. If offered the choice between a carrot and a stick, it’s a lot easier to stomach the carrot, even if you don’t like vegetables.
The emphasis on standardized testing, accountability, and data has led to a data and testing explosion. Prior to this school year, a high school student in North Carolina could expect to have a federal or state generated exam in nearly every subject area. In order to gather more data prior to the exam, most schools give additional benchmark tests during the semester to gain some idea of how the student is progressing. All of this is separate from whatever normal testing and quizzing occurring in the class.
This all adds up to quite a lot of testing.
The frequent and consistent testing, whether it is finals or just classroom tests, has an overall negative impact on students. Excessive testing is damaging to a student’s health due to the high levels of pressure and stress he or she is under — especially for high school students that decide to go to college because this adds in more tests and practice tests: the ACT and SAT.
So many tests also engenders test fatigue. They can’t all be important, all the time. They shouldn’t eclipse performance in the class as a grade or in viewed value. They shouldn’t become the sole determinator of pass or fail. Eventually students become immune to the urgency of the test — because it is just another test.
Standardized testing is supposed to be used to show where a school is lacking and ways to help students but it overall has a negative or neutral impact. Testing has become more of a tool to evaluate teachers and schools, but provides minimal benefits towards students – despite being advertised as evaluation tool for student benefit.
If schools wanted to really benefit students with some form of testing, perhaps it would be better to look at providing students with direct feedback on pre-tests prior to taking the next level course. This would also give the teachers an opportunity to tailor their course to the needs of the incoming students.
If schools wanted to really benefit students with a form of testing, condense the number of tests and look at the development of that student and class year over time. Maybe a general subject-style test like the ACT every two or three years of school, rather than testing everything, every year.
Maybe at some point this may have been the idea with the increased emphasis in testing in the first place. Sadly, though, it just seems like students are being tested to check off a requirement and be a data point in an evaluation that isn’t really about them.
Michelle Cheng is a sophomore at James Kenan High School.