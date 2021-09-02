Significant financial assistance from Lenoir/Greene United Way will help Lenoir County Public Schools provide backpacks and school supplies to students who most need them.
Molly Taylor, Lenoir/Greene United Way executive director, and Rick Davis, United Way board president, presented a check for $1,000 on Thursday to LCPS Superintendent Brent Williams and Associate Superintendent Frances Herring.
The donation will provide essential school supplies to about 100 students, selected by counselors at the students’ schools based on need.
“We appreciate the support of Lenoir County Public Schools, a valued Lenoir/Greene United Way campaign partner, and hope this donation is helpful in providing needed supplies to local students and teachers,” Molly Taylor, the agency’s executive director, said. “Our hope is that all students and teachers have a very successful school year!”
Lenoir/Greene United Way and LCPS have partnered in the past to provide backpacks and school supplies to students and last February the agency engineered the donation of 55,000 cloth face masks to the school district for distribution to the schools.
“The involvement of Lenoir/Greene United Way in the good work of the school district and of the community at large is without parallel,” said Patrick Holmes, LCPS’s public information officer and its school supply coordinator. “Our students are more prepared to learn because of this donation.”
To date, LCPS has distributed more than 200 backpacks stuffed with basic school supplies to all 17 schools.
Editor’s Note: This story was contributed by Lenoir County Public Schools.