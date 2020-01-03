WILLIAMSTON — The only thing Nancy and Carmichael Simmons truly wanted for Christmas was answers regarding their son’s murder.
But another holiday came and went with an empty seat at the table and no one held responsible — yet.
The murder of Tafari Griffin has haunted their family and local law enforcement for more than a year.
“It just hurts,” Nancy Simmons said. “Sometimes I still think this is a dream.”
This family’s nightmare began on April 28, 2018, when her son did not make his regular weekend delivery to her house.
“Every Saturday morning he was at my house between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to bring me hotcakes and sausage,” Simmons said.
That Saturday morning came and went with no visit from Tafari.
As the morning continued with no sign of her son, Simmons and one of her daughters rode out to his house.
Griffin lived on Hargis Lane near Bear Grass. His mother called him a “private person” who had been living in this secluded neighborhood less than a year.
“Not too many people even knew where he stayed,” she said.
When they arrived, law enforcement officers blocked the roadway. The pair returned home to find law enforcement waiting.
Simmons said that her son was known to law enforcement but this visit was not what she anticipated.
She admits she feared her son’s home had been raided and law enforcement had him in custody.
However, the news was much worse.
Chief Deputy Drew Robinson of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office broke the news to Simmons that Tafari had been found dead in his home. He had been shot.
She wanted to see her son, but to this day remains grateful Robinson made the identification, keeping her from having to take on the heart-wrenching task.
Little more than two years prior, Simmons had dealt with the murder of her brother, Michael Griffin. Now her heart was broken all over again with the loss of one of her six children.
Although frustrated, Simmons said she knows law enforcement has not forgotten her son and someone out there knows what happened to Tafari.
“Someone knows what happened or saw something that day,” Simmons said. “It’s time to come forward.”
Tafari’s death has been devastating for the entire family, but Simmons said it’s hardest to help his 8-year-old brother understand.
“He doesn’t really get what death means,” she paused. “It’s so hard.”
Today she remembers her son as a respectful man who cared deeply for his family and always had a smile.
“He always looked out for his Mama; now I have to look out for him,” Simmons said, fighting back tears.
What is known
Lt. Brent Council of the Martin County Sheriffs Office shared details about the case.
“Two males entered the home at 1279 Hargis Lane and demanded money,” Council said.
Griffin’s white BMW sports utility vehicle was taken from the residence.
“His vehicle was later recovered on Wynn Road,” Council said.
Sheriff Tim Manning said he hopes someone will recall seeing Griffin’s vehicle that morning.
“If anyone saw anything that morning between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., we want to talk to you,” Manning said.
Manning said that a $5,000 Governor’s Reward remains active for information in this case, as well as $1,500 from Martin County CrimeStoppers.
For anyone who has information, Martin County CrimeStoppers is a safe, anonymous way to help law enforcement solve the Griffin murder.
Robinson, who has been on this case from the beginning, said that numerous leads have been followed up on and are still being followed, but help from the public is needed.
“You might think something is minor, but let us decide,” Robinson said.
Contact Martin County Crime Stoppers at 792-8800 or the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 789-4500.