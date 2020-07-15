Many wonder if an ancient leafy green weed could be eastern North Carolina’s next great cash crop.
Hemp, long lumped together with its high-inducing, illegal cousin, marijuana, is surfing a popularity wave, thanks to CBD, or cannabidiol, the oil extracted from the dried flowers of the plant. CBD, which legally must have less than 0.3 percent of THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, has been infused into everything from bath salts and gummies, to pills and sports drinks.
The products purport a plethora of benefits — less anxiety, reduced pain, better sleep and clearer minds, albeit not legally. The Food and Drug Administration restricts manufacturing companies from making any claims about their products; CBD is not an FDA-approved drug.
Regardless, demand for hemp-derived CBD is on the rise. While it would seem demand for hemp production would coincide, many market analysts say the hemp supply became imbalanced before many farmers could even consider planting it.
“It’s estimated there’s about 80 times the amount of CBD and hemp than the market needs,” said Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
Some who are more optimistic, say the oversaturated market will eventually even out, and hemp will become a viable crop, as demands increase for the plant’s fiber and grain.
As as an “emerging” crop, it falls under both state and federal laws and regulations — which are continuing to evolve — not making it any easier for those who plant and cultivate it.
Despite these challenges, many farmers, anxious to find an alternative to traditional crops with dwindling prices and shrinking profits, continue to jump on the hemp wagon.
Would-be hemp farmers must first apply for a license with the state’s Industrial Hemp Commission, responsible for developing rules and applications for the program. Each year the number of licenses issued increases.
As of May, 1,489 licenses had been distributed, up from only 100 issued in 2017, the first-year farmers were legally allowed to grow hemp in North Carolina, according to Paul Adams, Industrial Hemp Program Manager with the N.C. Department of Agriculture.
Three years ago, Martin County farmer William Manning was lured by the promise of high returns on hemp when he saw the amount of tobacco he was able to grow cut by 80 percent.
“I had 21 acres and now have four. I can’t make a living with that,” he said.
He decided to try raising hemp. The profit margin looked good on paper.
“There is more money in hemp than in tobacco — if you can sell it,” he said.
He contracted with a company on the West Coast, which anticipated hemp grown in this region would produce an oil content of about 3 to 4 percent. They promised $35 a pound. Anything over 10 percent would bring a premium, Manning was told.
His crop flourished and produced an oil content between 10 and 20 percent. The high oil content drove up the price and the company reneged on the contract. He has since hired a lawyer.
Manning said he is not alone. Many in the region had contracts canceled or modified, leaving stockpiles of hemp, stored in the barns of disheartened farmers.
Hemp and a hard place
Bertie farmer Kirk Copeland and his brother Sid, who own Featherstone Farms, have had their share of struggles.
“The dilemma is Mr. Farmer is already stressed financially because the last 4 or 5 years of depressed commodity prices,” said Copeland. “Hemp looked like it was going to be very profitable, on a per-acre basis, but the companies purchasing hemp from farmers were not prepared financially to buy as much raw product as the farmers produced.”
Manning was left with about 1,200 pounds of unsold inventory. (When stored properly, once hemp has been dried, it can keep for many months.)
He was able to sell some as smokable to individual consumers, and recently had 500 pounds processed into a crude form of CBD, called biomass. Biomass can then be refined and added to ingestible products, such as medicine-dropper bottles, which allow consumers the ease of ingesting the oil by placing drops under their tongue. Converting hemp into biomass also extends the shelf-life.
Manning and his son, Levi, hope to sell their bottled CBD oil in stores under their own label, Manning Farms. Depending on sales, he may convert the remaining inventory for the same purpose.
Frustrated with disreputable contractors, Manning had no plans of ever raising the crop again. But this year, after being approached by an in-state processor and with much trepidation and numerous consultations with the lawyer, he was convinced to plant hemp again. This time, he is counting on profits.
Tom Melton, chairman of the state Industrial Hemp Commission, warned newly licensed farmers in March the hemp market may be declining.
“A lot of raw and CBD hemp remains unsold,” he said. He told them to have a plan before planting.
“Before spending money, know when and how you are going to sell your crop,” he said. “If you don’t have a contract, you may not have a market.”
Melton also encourages farmers to Google “hemp bankruptcy.” An industry contact told him he is not aware of any processors planning to buy additional hemp this season.
Many growers are electing not to plant as much this year, Melton said. He encourages license holders to have a lawyer review the contract before they sign.
High stakes
Hunter Barrier, a researcher with the NCDA, warns that the financial stakes are high when raising hemp. He is the New and Emerging Crops Program Coordinator and superintendent at the Horticultural Crops Research Station in Clinton.
The initial investment is between $15,000 and $18,000 per acre, he said.
Barrier said data indicates since 2018, market prices have plummeted to almost half of what they were in 2017.
“I always tell farmers not to invest any more than they can afford to lose,” he said.
Many farmers in eastern North Carolina cannot sustain any kind of a loss.
Also, because there are few industry regulations, farmers are susceptible to disreputable companies selling plants and seeds that are supposed to be one kind, and turn out to be another.
There currently are no FDA regulations on CBD oil products, which leads to fraud.
According to Barrier, after 2017, the market quickly became oversaturated as farmers rushed to grow the crop and processors could not keep up.
“The hemp industry developed backwards,” he said. “Farmers planted way more than there was a market for. We put the cart before the horse.”
Profit possibilities
Fen Rascoe, a Bertie County farmer, was appointed by N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler to serve on the Industrial Hemp Commission. He has grown hemp the past few years.
He said many farmers profited on the 2017 hemp crop. The market was there, the farmers all had reputable contracts and the contract owners paid, he said.
“Then in 2018, everybody got in. The gold-rush mentality hit. Everybody and their brother planted it and farmers ended up farming themselves right out of a profit,” he said.
Rascoe added that the rush gripped farmers not just in North Carolina but across the nation.
Both Rascoe and Barrier feel the markets eventually will equalize.
Barrier said as a tobacco state, the infrastructure is there for North Carolina to be a leader in the hemp industry. Tobacco processing plants could be easily modified into hemp processing plants, he said.
For tobacco farmers, investment in equipment is minimal, as some tobacco farming equipment can be converted to use for hemp.
“But, I don’t know if it will be the saving grace everyone is looking for,” he said. “There are a lot of changes going on right now.”
He said new USDA rules, which may come as soon as Oct. 31, “will add a whole new complexity to hemp production.”
Adams, the NCDA’s hemp program manager, predicts that as the markets stabilize, hemp will go from being a specialty crop to a standard agriculture crop.
“It’s going to take time, but we will get there,” he said.
Manning said, “I think hemp has a place in this area. Its got a future here — if we can get it organized to where we can depend on it. I think it is going to come around and be a good product for this area. But it is not going to be a get-rich-quick scheme like it first started out to be. And it doesn’t need to be.”
He added, “I’m not in it to get rich. I just want to make a living and pay my bills.”