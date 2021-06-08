Q Since the mask announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of your friends who isn’t fully vaccinated has started leaving the house without a mask on. Should you say something?
A Everyone wants to have a “Hot Girl Summer” this year, given the state of the world last summer. With vaccines rolling out and COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, it’s easy to forget that we’re still in a pandemic. If one of your friends isn’t fully vaccinated but is leaving the house maskless, you should kindly keep that friend in check. The CDC’s recent mask announcement (saying fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most cases) is a relief for some, but it forces us to use the honor system when it comes to knowing who is vaccinated and who isn’t. If we learned anything over the past year, it’s that you can’t always trust people.
We get it — your friend wants to join in on the fun with everyone else. It’s tempting to want to go to an overpriced rooftop bar, get sunburned at the lake and dine out with everyone else. However, you should let your friend know that it is still irresponsible to go out maskless and possibly expose others who are unvaccinated. There’s a plethora of reasons why someone may not be vaccinated yet, and it might have to do with accessibility to the shot.
The real “Hot Girl Summer” is continuing to protect yourself and others, whether that’s getting vaccinated or wearing your mask. Remind your loved ones of the risks, but also encourage them to be safe so that everyone can get together again.
— Phillipe Thao, amateur time-waster and writer
A You absolutely should say something to your friend. In fact, you’re obligated.
Last month, the CDC released guidelines asking that people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated to continue to wear masks, even in establishments like bars and restaurants where doing so may no longer be required.
We made it to this stage by following directions, being honest with each other, and not taking guidelines into our own hands.
Normalcy is on the horizon, But we are still in a pandemic, and it’s OK to gingerly remind your friend. Wearing a mask is about doing our part to keep the momentum going, so don’t be a mask hole — just wear one.
— Terrence Chappell, principal, Chappell Communications Group