A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday afternoon and charged in a presumed accidental shooting that injured another teen on a South Central High School bus.

The Greenville Police Department announced on social media at 4 p.m. Friday that the 14-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, which is believed to have taken place about 3:45 p.m. Thursday. A 16-year-old was grazed in the buttocks by a gunshot. 

