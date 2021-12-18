A fire overnight to at a large home shopping network distribution center in Edgecombe County destroyed the main section of the facilty but all employees are safe and accounted for, an officials said.
Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans gave an update Saturday morning about the massive fire at the QVC facility off of U.S. 64 between Rocky Mount and Tarboro.
The facility employs hundreds from multiple counties and is typically busy with holiday shopping distributions this time of year.
Obviously (there was) significant loss, but we are very hopefull it's not a total loss and that they will be able to rebuild," Evans said.
The state Fire Marshals Office and State Bureau of Investigation are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire. Evans reported official were aware of no injuries and all employees had been accounted for.
He said the facility opened in 2000 and has been expanded since and is among the county's largest employers. It generally employs 1,200 people, more during busy times, he said.
"We are saddened to wake up to the news of the terrible fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount," a post on the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page said.
"We don’t know all the details, but do know that up to 2,500 families will be affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the employees of QVC and our brave first responders."
More details will be posted when they are available.
Previous story
Fire caused heavy damage overnight to a large home shopping network distribution center in Edgecombe County.
Details are limited but images posted on social media show massive flames at the QVC facility off of U.S. 64 between Rocky Mount and Tarboro.
The facility employs hundreds from multiple counties and is typically busy with holiday shopping distributions this time of year. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started.
"We are saddened to wake up to the news of the terrible fire at the QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount," a post on the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page said.
"We don’t know all the details, but do know that up to 2,500 families will be affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the employees of QVC and our brave first responders."
More details will be posted when they are available.