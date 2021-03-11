This week’s 71st renewal of the Wallace-Rose Hill vs. James Kenan football rivalry continues a long and exciting series, with the Bulldogs’ 42-28 (.600) lead reflecting their state-level consistency and the Tigers’ path of rebuilding after several peak years.
That’s been the case during Wallace-Rose Hill’s current series run of seven straight wins and nine of 10.
Among the current coaches, the Bulldogs’ Kevin Motsinger is the only one on either side in the long series to coach each school.
He is 5-0 with WRH vs. the Tigers (2017-19)—all blowouts—and was 0-4 on the other sideline from 2003-05 opposite Jack Holley—with two romps and two scrapes.
Kenan’s Ken Avent Jr., who returns to the helm after a three-year break, is 8-7 with the Tigers against three Bulldog coaches: Jack Holley (1-0), Glenn Sellers (1-0) and Joey Price (6-7).
Avent also faced WRH once as head coach at North Johnston and lost 50-19 in the 2005 1AA East Region final. Friday will be the current coaches’ first meeting.
In this millennium (2001-19), Wallace-Rose Hill holds an 18-8 lead, and has won the past six at the scene of this week’s clash at the Jack Holley Football Complex/Thell Overman Field, a.k.a. the Dog Pound.
Going back before consolidation, these Bulldogs and Tigers have met in football every year since 1947, two years after the end of World War II.
Wallace High had an 8-0-1 mark vs. Warsaw High from 1947-55. Wallace-Rose Hill opened in 1956, and also beat Warsaw that year 12-0. James Kenan opened in 1957.
There have been more games than seasons in the consolidated rivalry for several reasons.
(1) They’ve had five postseason clashes—including three straight in 1AA East title games from 2013-15, WRH winning the last two of those and leading in the playoffs 3-2.
(2) In the past decade, in addition to those three East final matchups after nonconference regular-season games, scheduling problems for both led to Avent and Price agreeing to play an early nonconference game in 2017 and ’18, in addition to their conference tilts.
Now it’s back to the future, which brings us to this week’s Picks of the Times.
Can anyone tackle WRH’s Kanye Roberts? For JK to have any chance it will have to keep him from long runs — and breakaway scores.
On the other hand, WRH (and nearly every Duplin team historically) could struggle with the passing, running and playmaking of QB Andrew Pender.
Pender has to go over and above for the Tigers to be competitive — or win.
JK has to keep it close at Legion Stadium where a crowd close to the mandated state limit will be gathered.
Bulldogs 49, Tigers 23.
East Duplin (0-2)
at Midway (2-0)
On the surface its looks like a game of two teams going in opposite direction.
That’s taking records a bit too serious.
This is a critical game for the Panthers, who will avoid a third consecutive loss via outside runs by KD McClarin and inside moves by FB Russell Gaby.
ED will play inspired football with its backs against the wall.
But its secondary and linebacker will need to stay on point for the Raider’s passing game. QB Wyatt Holland (41-56 for 573 yards and 7 TDs) will have to play like a college prospect.
But he’ll have pressure in his face and Panthers pushing him around.
ED is still two TDs better.
Panthers 48, Raider 31
North Duplin
at Lakewood
The Rebels got back on track last week by smoking Jones Senior.
QB Gage Outlaw returned from an injury and that is vital to the offense and team in general because of his leadership ability.
The Leopards struggled in losses to Midway and Spring Creek. The first can be understood. The latter tells of a school in trouble.
If Lakewood is unable to contain a steady diet of runs by Dujuan Armwood and fullback Saul Mendoza, it will be in for another long night.
But the Rebels have to avoid mistakes and tackle well.
Rebels 32, Leopards 16
Editor’s Note: Richlands’ game last week against East Carteret was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns from its opposition.