...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 and calm conditions will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
ED junior Addison Tuck hit .282 last season. File photo Duplin’AADD
CALYPSO – North Duplin handed East Duplin head coach Brandon Thipgen his first defeat by a Duplin County school last Monday when the Rebels won a 5-2 game on their home field.
ND, ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps poll for 1A schools, got RBI hits from Hunt Pate (two), Richard Noble and Erik Rosas to beat the No. 1 preseason team in 2A.
Rosas threw all but one out of the contest, whiffing 11, walking three and allowing hits to Gause and Jackson Hunter.
Gause took the loss, giving up seven hits.
The bottom one-third of the Rebels’ lineup – Esteban Santos Clark, Brady Byrd and Holden Williams — went 4 for 6.
The two schools have a rematch on March 20 in Beulaville.
Two days later ND slipped past 2A South Lenoir 7-6 as Noble went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs and Tyler Johnsey and Austin Duff each knocked in a teammate.
ND led 7-0 after four innings as Noble was in control on the hill. But the Blue Devils got to him for five runs in the fourth and another in the sixth. He gave up seven hits, struck out seven and allowed three earned runs for the win.
ND (3-0) had opened the season by thrashing Lejeune 20-0.
Noble had three hits and two RBI, Byrd a pair of hits and four RBI and Tanner Kornegay contributed a hit, two runs and an RBI,
ED, which went 24-1 last season, thumped Clinton 8-0 o start its season.
Gause socked three hits and drove in two, and Zack Brown had a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Jake Lanier and Elam Moore were both 1 for 3.
Bulldogs
trip Patriots
Xzavier Pearsall lashed three hits and knocked in a pair of runs, and Andrew Williams had two hits and three RBI as Wallace-Rose Hill thumped Pender 17-5 last week on Wednesday after losing a 5-4 heart-breaker to Trask the previous day.
Larry Barber added two hits in four trips to the plate and a pair of RBI as WRH scored five times in the first, three more in the second and seven in the third.
The Bulldogs (1-2) dropped a 14-4 decision to Hobbton on Friday.