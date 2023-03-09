CALYPSO – North Duplin handed East Duplin head coach Brandon Thipgen his first defeat by a Duplin County school last Monday when the Rebels won a 5-2 game on their home field.

ND, ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps poll for 1A schools, got RBI hits from Hunt Pate (two), Richard Noble and Erik Rosas to beat the No. 1 preseason team in 2A.

