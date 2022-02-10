In case your mind is still in 2021, we are now into the second month of 2022, and Monday is Valentine’s Day.
How could you have missed it? Wal-Mart’s been promoting it with cards and heart shaped candy since the day after Christmas.
The actual start of the holiday is somewhat vague. The best version has two Christians with that name martyred on this date. In years to follow there were several other violent events, and most noted, the infamous massacre in a Chicago garage in 1929.
Yet we celebrate it as a day of love and romance?
My wife and I do not actually celebrate Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. It is not that I am too tight to spring $50 for roses or even a $6 card, which I am. I’m a tightwad and admit it; but, the real reason is that we have been celebrating it every day for 37 years and still counting.
We dated, fell in love and married as is the common progression. Unfortunately, this is the high of some unions. Instead, ours has grown as the years passed. There was always love; additionally now, there is comfort, understanding and appreciation in having that love.
This was brought home during a celebrity golf tournament to benefit Duke Children’s Hospital many years ago. She was in the fairway ahead and I was on the tee box behind. One of my golfers was getting ready to hit and another said to wait as they were still in range.
I was trying to be funny and said “Go ahead, it’s only my wife.” The celebrity in the group, Larry Gatlin, said “Don’t say that. That woman down there is the biggest asset you will ever have?”
It later sunk in and I realized he was right, and what a dumb thing to say.
After the round, I apologized to Larry. We then went on to share what wonderful women we had in our lives and how we were so blessed. Every time I hear a Gatlin Brothers song I recall that day in Durham.
I am often asked how I was so fortunate to get a great woman like that. My stock answer is, “I guess I have better taste than she does.”
The Baron von Trapp character sings a song in “The Sound of Music,” titled “Something Good.” If you have a loved one in your life, it’s worth the listen.
Laura Streuli Rowell has been my biggest supporter and, together, we have been to places and done things that I never even dreamed about. Age and illness has curtailed some of our travels; but, whether it be looking at the Coliseum in Rome or watching reruns on TV, it’s all good as long as we’re together.
Life threw us a high hard one when she was diagnosed with cancer about two years ago. We have since been through chemo, an operation, radiation and now an infusion. It has not yet been licked; but, it has not yet licked us either.
She has handled this with courage and attitude. Combine this with prayer and we are both optimistic. We are content with it in the hands of a top-notch oncologist and God.
As Larry pointed out on that day years ago, there is nothing greater a person can have than the love of another. It is a special gift denied to many. It should be celebrated daily, regardless of what date is on the calendar.
God bless and have a great day.