CALYPSO — North Duplin’s Callie Thornton and Maddie Simpson are a pair of competitors who thrive on competition, both in the classroom and on athletic surfaces.
Thornton plays softball and volleyball for the Rebels, while Simpson is a year-round volleyball player.
The long Covid-19 wait to resume high school sports ended this week and both will be centerpieces for their respective teams.
Volleyball teams were given the green light after the NCHSAA shut down all games March 15.
Thornton, a senior who will be a softball pitcher in college, and Simpson—Duplin’s Elite Ms. Volleyball the past two seasons—hopes to play that sport in college.
Thornton’s sister Anna won the Elite award in 2018.
Both are senior leaders on their respective clubs.
Teams can play up to 14 regular-season matches between Nov. 16 and Jan. 8, and only twice during a given school week.
Players must wear face masks during practice and games.
“We made a decision to wear masks a couple of days before the state and the NCHSAA mandated it last week,” said Laura Thornton, the Rebels’ coach and mother of the two Thornton siblings. “It’s one simple thing we can do, but it will take some adjusting.”
There are other fine points to obey, too, during a season that will likely be much like 2020: unprecedented and makeshift.
“We had our non-conference, scrimmages and jamboree cancelled so it’s made it tough jumping right into conference play,” Thornton said. “We’ve even struggled to have full practices with everyone there.
“But we’re happy for the opportunity to play the game.”
Thornton was the county’s Coach of the Year in 2019, leading the Rebels to an 11-8 overall mark and 6-6 record in the Carolina 1A Conference.
Thornton has helped ND surge in a brutal league for volleyball. The Rebels have steadily picked up their play in the past five seasons.
This fall they will look to Thornton, Hannah Martin and Samantha Beavers, three returning senior starters.
Thornton was a first-team Duplin’s Elite pick. Martin made the second squad as an outside hitter.
Junior Star Jaco will move from libero to setter. Logan Jones steps in as the libero.
“We have five seniors but are still a young team,” said the ND coach.
ED looks to contend
for title in ECC 2A
East Duplin is rebuilding as well under first-year coach Lauren Branch., a former Panther player.
She stepped in after Liz Turner resigned two months ago.
Simpson has 367 kills in the past two season, but the Panthers lost libero Marley Ingram, and outside hitters and all-county first-teamers Mary Katherine Raynor and Georgia Whaley, plus second-team selection Alizay Benson to graduation.
Look for Ava Hall (setter, OH) and Taylor Thigpen (OH), Taylor Dail (defensive stopper and Suzanne Jarman to provide a little punch and a lot of hustle.
“We’re very optimistic and looking forward to a great season,” Branch said. “The girls really want to play.
“We have seniors that bring a lot of leadership and we’ll get a good idea of what kind of rotation we have during our first game, since our scrimmages were cancelled due to weather.
“But we absolutely have the athletes and talent and all the girls have been working hard.”
East Duplin was 16-7 a season ago and has been Duplin’s most consistent program the past two decades.
The Panthers play in the East Central 2A Conference with powerhouses Midway and Clinton.
Goldsboro won 19 matches last year and also emerged as a force.
James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill have taken their lumps lately.
The Bulldogs return a star in the making in Bailey Batton, who made the all-county team last season as a freshman.
Batton had 128 kills, 110 blocks and 25 aces last fall.
But WRH will be without Summerlin Page, a first-team player from a seasons ago.
WRH was 6-17 overall and 4-8 in the ECC.
JK (4-16, 3-10) will be rebuilding, too, with first-team setter Emma Avent and outside hitter Margaret Brown as its base.
ECC schools will have a unique scheduling format as teams play the same rival in back-to-back games, switching sites.
ED will challenge WRH on Dec. 1-2.
The Panthers tangle with JK on Jan. 5-7.
JK and WRH hook up for a doubleheader on Dec. 17.
Additionally, there will be more virus protocol.
“We play a match and then leave the gym for cleaning and then return to play the next game,” Thornton said. “It will certainly take longer to finish up.
“But I don’t think anyone is unhappy and we’ll do whatever we need to do to play volleyball.”
ND will play a more traditional schedule against its conference foes.
“I like that better because it gives you time to improve for the second matchup against a school,” said coach Thornton.
Powerhouse Princeton, Lakewood and Neuse Charter enter as favorites in a packed conference.
