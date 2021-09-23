WALLACE – East Duplin passed the ball better than Wallace-Rose Hill.
But the Bulldogs seemed to have harder shots.
Placement won out in the battle for volleyball supremacy in Duplin County as the Panthers held off a charging Bulldog squad in four sets.
“We’ve got to improve that,” said WRH coach Kevin Williams. “But we’re playing much better as a team than we have in a long time.”
Perhaps as long ago as 2016, when current East Duplin coach Susan Miller was coaching the Bulldogs and Williams was in his third year as her assistant.
“It was a great match and hats off to East Duplin,” Williams said. “We missed a lot of serves and made some mistakes at crucial times .”
East Duplin handed WRH its first loss of the season by winning the first two sets at 25-19 and 25-20, dropping the third set 25-14 and then going overtime to take a 25-23 clincher.
“We had 58 unforced errors, and while East Duplin made mistakes, too, ours seemed to hurt us more because of when they came,” Williams said. “And yet the total point count for four games was only 87-85.”
The loss dropped WRH to 8-1 overall and 1-1 in East Central 2A Conference play.
“If you are going to beat East Duplin, you have to limit your mistakes and serve and pass well,” Williams said. “Too many of our passes didn’t go to specific areas where we could set up plays, and we also got caught out of position on defense too often.”
Chandler Mobley, Zoey Stanley and Addyson Jarman combined for 27 kills to pace the Panthers, who improved to 3-6 overall and 1-1 in the league.
“Chandler seemed to hurt us a lot,” Williams said. “But we’ve come a long way in the past two years. Our young girls are maturing and we’ve finally gotten a little height. I saw a rebuilding coming when Susan left because we had seven seniors and our junior varsity team was low on numbers.”
Mary Hadden Braswell, Bailey Gatton and Emoni Bethea combined for 31 kills for WRH. Gatton added eight blocks and Panther Mary Landon Johnson dished out six assists.
Both teams have shown growth. ED got off to an 0-4 start, but has gone 3-2 since sputtering out of the gate.
“East Duplin’s only going to get better,” Williams said. “Coach Miller knows this game and how to teach it and coach.”
Mobley has been on a tear of late. The junior has a team-high 41 kills. Stanley, who is a first-year varsity player, has 36. Jarman checks in with 21 and Lanie Thigpen 19. Jarman is the top blocker with 17. Stanley has 15.
The Panthers opened the week two days earlier with a 3-1 loss to preseason favorite South Lenoir. ED tied it at 1-1 with a 29-27 set and dropped the fourth set 25-23.
Mobley had nine kills and six digs. Stanley and Thipgen combined for nine kills and Mary Landen Johnson added four aces.
WRH straight-setted Kinston two days before its Duplin rivalry match. The Bulldogs won 25-19, 25-15 and 25-12.
Bethea had six kills, Gatton four kills and six digs and Braswell four kills, six aces and eight digs. Taylor Herring delivered eight assists.
ED hosts Kinston on Tuesday and squares off against James Kean on Thursday on the Panther’s home court.
WRH travels to JK on Tuesday and hosts North Lenoir on Thursday.
The two schools meet again Oct.12 in Beulaville.
Last week, the Tigers (2-6, 0-2) beat Kinston (25-23, 25-23, 25-22) and lost to Southwest Onslow (25-20, 25-21, 25-8). No further details were made available.
Rebels fall from
unbeaten ranks
The North Duplin volleyball team left cloud nine last week and is seeking to level its wings after suffering its first two losses of the season. Both came in Carolina 1A Conference play.
Julie Bridgers pounded home 11 kills and Harper Flowers nine as Neuse Charter beat the Rebels 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 26-24) on Tuesday.
The Cougars (11-2, 2-0) won the battle of kills 24-11 and had 17 aces compared to just four for the Rebels (9-2, 0-2) despite seven on-point shots by Reece Outlaw. Kasey Jones added 12 digs and Riley Hatch five assists.
Two days later, Lakewood cruised to a 3-0 win in Roseboro. The Leopards took the opening set 25-16 and the final two 25-14.
Outlaw and Jones each had 10 digs and Megan McCoy four kills.