CALYPSO – The North Duplin volleyball team has won three of its first four games with a mix of experience and leaders and role players in every class.
Junior Reece Outlaw, the Rebels top hitter, and sophomore setter Lilly Fulghum are at the beginning and end of points.
Outlaw was a first-team all-county player a season ago.
“She’s a tremendous leader on and off the court,” said ND coach Heather Best of the three-sport athlete, who also excels in basketball and softball.
“Lilly’s stepped into the setting role and doing really well. She is young but has natural talent.”
Sophomores Addy Higginbotham and Eva Quintanilla, and juniors Meghan Martin and Madison Holmes are the team’s other hitters.
“I feel we have a good balance of talent and leadership on this team to help build for the future and lay a good foundation for how a team should complement itself within its talents,” said Best. She is assisted by former ND player Starr Jaco.
“Seniors Kasey Jones, Adaisha Bernal and Riley Hatch are the anchors to the team with their leadership and positivity.”
North Duplin lost its opening match to East Duplin, but has whipped Spring Creek, James Kenan and Lejeune. Two of the three matches were 3-0 sweeps.
Its third consecutive win came last Thursday, 3-1 over Lejeune in Calypso.
ND won the first two games 25-14 and 25-18 and the fourth game 26-24 with the Devilpups extending the match 25-17 in the third game.
Holmes had nine kills, eight aces and two blocks, and Outlaw eight kills.
Higgingbotham added five aces and Jones 19 digs.
The Rebels beat the Tigers 25-12, 25-14 and 25-15 last Tuesday in Warsaw and will have a rematch in Calypso this week.
Outlaw and Higginbotham each drove home seven kills and Fulghum had 17 assists.
Bulldogs off
to 5-0 beginning
Wallace-Rose Hill has won its first five games, beating Pender and Union twice and and Trask.
The Bulldogs were to open EC2A play this week against Southwest Onslow on Tuesday and South Lenoir today (Thursday).
Mary Hadden Braswell and Bailey Gatton each had seven kills in a 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 26-24) in the first win over Pender. Lexi Kennedy added 13 assists.
Gatton dropped in 10 kills and Braswell nine in the second sweep of the Patriots (25-16, 25-15, 25-21).
On Thursday of last week, Gatton (nine kills, four aces), Braswell (six kills, two aces) and Taylor Herring (nine assists) led the way to a 25-23, 25-19, 25-18 triumph to remain perfect this fall.
Wilson, Sloan pace JK
James Kenan is 0-3 but is getting solid play from a number of players, including Tytiana Wilson and Shylah Sloan.
During a setback to Hobbton, Wilson had three kills and four blocks, while Sloan blocked 11 shots.
The Tigers meet North Duplin and Union this week before opening up ECC play Sept. 6 against East Duplin.
Marathon loss
first for Panthers
East Duplin and Clinton went toe-toe last Wednesday before the Dark Horses won a fifth-game tiebreaker 15-8.
Rilee Kisler had nine kills and six blocks, Addyson Jarman eight kills and five blocks and Chandler Mobley seven kills and five aces.
East Duplin won the opening game 27-25 and game four 25-16 to force a fifth.
Clinton took 25-20 and 25-23 games for a 2-1 lead.
ED won its first four matches, whipping Richlands, North Duplin and Pender.
