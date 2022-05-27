Q My boss micromanages me constantly. I can’t stand it! How can I manage up?
A I hear you — a micromanaging boss is not exactly fun. While I’m not sure what measures you’ve taken to date, you can do a few things to help, but I’m going to cut to the chase here: Start looking for a new job.
If there are weekly or monthly reports, try to be proactive by emailing your boss a summary with specific deadlines so your boss is aware of what’s going on and can count on you rather than the opposite. And by that, I mean your boss reaching out for daily minutiae.
Keep in mind you can’t change people; you can only change how you react to them. A good takeaway is probably how you would never manage direct reports the same way. Managing up can get tricky — if you’ve ever talked to your boss about it, perhaps have a conversation. But honestly, I haven’t seen that change the boss’ behavior in the instances when people have done it.
Ultimately, you need to ask yourself if this is a deal-breaker for you. Is it becoming toxic and interfering with your enjoyment of working there? Getting joy from your job is an integral part of working. Do you enjoy the job, your colleagues and the company as a whole enough to where the micromanaging is tolerable? Is your boss making your life miserable to the point where you have a pit in your stomach at the thought of going back to work Monday morning?
Granted, your work life doesn’t have to — nor should it — get to the point of toxicity to start looking for a new job. I’d start looking anyway right away. Set up job alerts, start networking and revise your resume so it is 100 percent pristine, polished and ready to circulate. Especially now in a hot job-seeker’s market, there are much better managers out there to manage you effectively where it adds to your fulfillment at work rather than detracts from it.
Q I have a three-week vacation planned this summer. I’m interviewing for a new job and wondering if I should tell the companies I’m interviewing with about it and if so, when?
A First, let me say how wonderful it is to hear you’ve planned a three-week vacation. This is another topic for another day, but it’s super important to unplug and recharge.
Next, back to your question: Yes, you should tell them about it. As a former corporate recruiter, I can say it’s not that big of a deal, so don’t sweat the conversation. You should tell them since it can impact your start date. If an employer has to push your start date back by three weeks, it’s usually no problem. Or if you need to start ASAP and take those three weeks off, that may impact your PTO if your time bank goes negative. These are all details to be worked out. Alternatively, the company may offer unlimited PTO and just want to make sure your training schedule and/or mentor are available when you start.
Feel free to mention it at any point during the interview process — most likely when they’ve shown interest in proceeding to the next round. It can be something along the lines of, “I just want to make you aware that I have a three-week vacation planned in early August that has been two years in the making.”
You don’t need to mention it during every interview, though. For instance, if you mention it during the first interview, don’t bring it up in every subsequent interview. I would, however, remind them when you get to the offer stage and they’re asking when you’re available to start working for purposes of the online offer letter.
One point to note: Pay attention to how the employer reacts when you tell them because this is a reflection of their company’s culture. Do they sound genuinely interested or happy that you’re going on vacation or is their immediate reaction something to the effect of “nobody around here takes vacation for more than two days”? This is a sign of potential pushback and a work culture that doesn’t necessarily value your personal life and mental health. It makes you wonder how they will react when you request to take much-needed personal time in the future. Just some food for thought.