Notebook,With,Text,Toxic,Work,Environment,On,Grey,Table,,Flat

sorry to hear that it sounds like a toxic environment. That's never fun and it often won't improve, so the only solution, really, is the exit door.

 Shutterstock

Q I hate my job; it's toxic. My boss is so immature and running the business into the ground on his parents' money. I feel like I'm babysitting. But I also feel like I need it on my resume so it shows continuous employment (it's been a bit spotty the past few years with a lot of gaps). How bad is the gap to my ability to get a new job if I were to leave?

A First, sorry to hear that it sounds like a toxic environment. That's never fun and it often won't improve, so the only solution, really, is the exit door. The question is sooner rather than later. Typically, I tell people to look at your finances and your nest egg, but you're not asking that, you're asking an equally important question: Is the gap a red flag?

 