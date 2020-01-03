Foster families
The Methodist Home for Children is recruiting therapeutic foster families for children age 10 and older. The agency provides on-call support, free training and compensation. For more information, call 919-810-1623 or visit www.mhfc.org.
Volunteer cooks needed
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville, serves from noon until 1 p.m. Monday through Friday year round and needs volunteers, especially cooks who can prepare for 25-40 people, in order to continue this schedule of operation. Some recent time slot vacancies need to be filled. For more information about serving or donating, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Addiction counseling
Nar-Anon offers services to help people overcome addiction in their family. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and get help for loved ones if they are at risk. Call 1-800-431-1754 for a free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs, free screenings and referrals.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Pet food pantry
The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., B-1, distributes pet food from 1-4 p.m. the second Sunday of each month to needy pet owners. The Pantry also provides pet food to pet owners through the Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program. The Pantry relies entirely on donations and the support of donors to help family pets in need. Drop off items, host a pet food drive or make a donation at www.petfoodpantryenc.org.
Winterville museum
The Winterville Museum in the Cox-Ange House, 2543 Church St., holds open house from 3-5 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month. It houses artifacts and displays that reflect the history of Winterville and Pitt County. Private or group tours can be scheduled by calling 321-2660. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.
Grifton Museum
The Grifton Museum, 437-A Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. the first and third Sunday of each month and by appointment. The museum is free to the public. Donations are appreciated. For more information, call 524-0190 or visit the museum on Facebook.
Well armed woman
The Well Armed Woman DownEast Greenville Chapter meets at 4 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at Paradise Outdoors Target Range, 4061 Bill Adams Road, Grimesland. The Well Armed Woman Tar River Chapter meets from 2-4 p.m. the fourth Sunday of each month at the Pitt County Wildlife Club in the Bill Brown classroom, 3029 N.C. 222. Open to women age 18 and older. Email TWAWGreenville@gmail.com.
Drivers needed
The Pitt County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers to help deliver Meals on Wheels Monday through Friday. Drivers will provide lunch for homebound older adults. Route delivery takes about an hour. Training is provided. Call 752-1717.
Veterans services
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 37 is now open to help disabled veterans with their claims for benefits from 8 a.m.-noon the second and fourth Saturdays each month and from 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at its office in the JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle St., Greenville. No appointment needed. First come, first served. For more information, call 252-493-4954.
Flu shots
The Pitt County Health Department offers walk-in flu immunizations for children and adults from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and by appointment on Fridays. They are available at no cost for children in the Vaccines for Children program. Cost for all others is $32. The agency honors Medicare Part B, Medicaid, Blue Cross & Blue Shield and MedCost. Pneumonia immunizations are also available. Call 902-2449.
Coat & blanket drive
Restoring the Hoop, a nonprofit organization that helps Native American people in poverty is holding its annual Coat & Blanket Drive through January. The organization is accepting donations of new and gently used coats and blankets as well a monetary donations to manage the cost of shipping. Donated items will help elders and children in South Dakota manage through the very cold months. Visit Restoring the Hoop on Facebook for more details, including a list of drop-off locations.
Safehouse food drive
The Center for Family Violence Prevention has launched a food drive to help provide meals to its domestic violence clients. The Safehouse is located at an undisclosed location to give clients and their children a place to stay out of harm’s way. As cost rise, the organization needs help to defer the cost of food to serve three meals a day and it is asking for the community to contribute non-perishable items. Drop off locations are My Sister’s Attic, 909 Red Banks Road, and My Sister’s Closet, 329 Arlington Blvd.
Hospice help needed
3HC Home Health and Hospice is currently recruiting volunteers for hospice patients in the Greenville area. 3HC Home Health and Hospice will provide the training. Volunteers are asked for a minimum of two hours per week. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Shasta Gandy at 206.6696 or email at sgandy2@3hc.org.
Share the warmth
Ferrellgas in Winterville is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves ad gloves as part of the company’s “Share the Warmth” campaign. Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or brought to the office at 170 Laurie Ellis Road through Friday. At the end of the coat drive, Ferrellgas will donate items collected to local charities. Call 756-0222.
MLK Jr. Week at ECU
East Carolina University is holding several event in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. between Jan. 20-28. The events will begin at 9 a.m. on the King holiday, Monday, Jan. 20, with Day of Service activities starting at the Main Campus Student Center, Ballroom C. Other events include:
A panel discussion about justice at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the Main Campus Student Center, Room 249, and a gospel concert at 7 p.m. in Black Box Theater.
White House correspondent April Ryan will discuss civil rights at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Main Campus Student Center, Ballrooms A and B.
The In Honor of a King Step Show will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, in the Hendrix Theatre.
Health is a Civil Right will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in Black Box Theater.
Affirmation series
The Jarvis Affirmation Series, sponsored by the Center for Family Violence Prevention, will hold its final session of the series, Affirming Community Resilience, from 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 21 in Rooms 111-112 of the Congregational Life Center at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St. Call 758-4400 for more information.
After-school program
The Little Willie Center will host its After-School Program Registration from 6-7 p.m. on Jan. 21 at its Tutoring and Mentoring Facility, 2337 Dickinson Ave. The program registration is for new families with children between the ages of 3-17 and is for the Winter/Spring 2020 semester. Registration is free to all eligible families who meet the program criteria (donate $25/month, volunteer two hours per week, attend parent meetings, participate in outreach projects.) At registration, families can tour the programs and services. For more information call 531-8764.
Essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual essay contest, which is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2019. Contestants must be educated in Pitt County and must have not graduated from high school or the equivalent. The contest asks students to compose a 700 to 800-word essay answering the questions “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” The local club winner will be entered in the N.C. East Optimist District contest. The district contest winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Optimist International Foundation. Applications are due Feb. 1. Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.
PirateFest vendors
The deadline application for vendors for the 14th annual PirateFest is Feb. 1. The event will be held April 17-18. All vendors must re-apply every year. Contact Paula Rountree, programs director, at 551-6947 or paula@pittcountyarts.com, or visit www.piratefestnc.com.
Fuze Trio
The ECU School of Music will present Fuze Trio at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The concert will feature Ronda Ford, flute; Erika Schafer, trumpet; and ECU alumni Jenny Parker, piano. All are part of a faculty ensemble from UT Chattanooga. Free. Call 328-6851.
Games Meet Art
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Games Meet Art from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 1. The event will feature giant Angry Birds, board games and video games. The event is free for museum members and $5 each for others. Family admission is $15. GMO Arcade will follow from 8-10 p.m. The gaming event features an open bar and is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for others. Visit gmoa.org or call 758-1946.
Real Men Talk
Real Men Talk (For Men Only) will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Joy Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave. Dinner will be served between 6-6:15 p.m. Real Men Talk mentors men who have been incarcerated and teaches them how to be successful and productive. The group discusses issues and needs of men in our communities. Information will be available on finance, education, legal issues and jobs. For more information call Dr. Rodney Coles Sr. at 717-9600. Sign up at www.clergy2014.org.
Road to Resources program
The next Road to Resources program will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home road. The topic is Medications: Keeping Them Safe & Effective. Seating is limited; call 752-1717.
Advance care clinic
A free Advance Care Clinic will be held at 1 p.m. Wed. March 11 at the Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. Notaries will be available during the clinic to assist in the preparation of living wills and health care power of attorney documents. Seating is limited. For more information call 752-1717.
