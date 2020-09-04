Census 2020 Registration
First Christian Church of Farmville is helping the community complete the 2020 Census form Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. beginning Sept. 8 through Sept. 30. It just takes a few minutes and appointments are available. To make an appointment call, 252-753-3179. First Christian Church is located at 3776 S. Main St., Farmville. Masks are required.
Bicycle Repair Clinic
A bicycle repair clinic will be held Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bennett Memorial Park on South Main Street in Farmville. Receive free basic bicycle tune-up and learn how to fix a flat tire from season mechanics. Kid's helmet fitting while supplies last.
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television (GPAT) is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day. Email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org for more information.
Mum sale
Greene Central High School FFA members are now taking orders for garden mums for delivery beginning Thursday. Mums are available in yellow, burgundy, purple, bronze and white. Eight-inch pots are $3.50, 10-inch pots are $7.50 and 14-inch pots are $16. To have a student contact you, or to place an order, call the school at 747-3814, or email henrypasour@green.k12.nc.us. Greenhous hours for other plant sales are 8 a.m. to noon on school days.
Medispa supports cause
Beauty Bar Medispa in Greenville is donating $1 to NC Stop Human Trafficking for every retail product purchase on an ongoing basis. The partnership will assist in the acquisition and distribution of items for survivors of human trafficking locally and bolster education and awareness programs throughout the community. The business also is offering survivors free tattoo removal treatments at traffickers often brand victims with tattoos. The business at 1021 Red Banks Road offers a range of rejuvenating skin treatments and hair removal. Visit beautybarmedispa.com.
Winterville seniors
Although the Winterville Senior Citizens Club has not been able to meet during the pandemic, it is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a number of programs in the coming weeks at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
- Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 8. Drop-ins welcome.
- Fall wreath class, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 9. Call to register and get your supplies list.
- Advance care planning and education clinic, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. Picture ID required to complete documents.
- Hearing screenings, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 16. Drop-ins welcome.
- Physical therapy screening, 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Drop-ins welcome.
- Road to Resources: Healthy Aging and Falls Prevention, 3-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. Seating limited.
- Money Smarts for Older Adults: Learn how to prevent financial exploitation and make informed financial decisions., 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.
- Dementia Care Station Rotation: Resources and strategies for caring for someone with dementia, 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
- Living Healthy With Chronic Disease Workshop, 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 13-Nov. 17.
- Christmas at the Biltmore Estate is Dec. 6-8. The three-day, two-night package includes travel and hotel, and is packed with awesome experiences to help you ring in the holiday season.
Utility assistance
The Neighbor to Neighbor program is offering assistance to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due to unemployment or hospitalization caused by COVID-19. The effort is a partnership between GUC and the Pitt County Department of Social Services that traditionally provides heating assistance in the winter. Since its start in 2001, customers, as well as civic and religious groups, have donated to the program. GUC matches their amounts up to $20,000 per year, and this year gave an additional $20,000. DSS administers the program and distributes the assistance. Pitt County residents interested in applying for this special assistance should contact the DSS office at 252-902-1110. To find out more, including how to contribute, visit guc.com/community/neighbor-neighbor. Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. Forms are available on guc.com, or call 252-752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
Health insurance aid
Has COVID-19 caused you to lose your insurance? Have you lost your insurance for another reason? If so, Greene County Health Care might be able to help. Residents may qualify for help under a special enrollment period of the HealthCare Marketplace, part of the Affordable Care Act. Under the Act, people who lose their insurance — due to COVID-19, for example — may qualify for coverage. Applications must be filed within 60 days of losing coverage. Applicants may also qualify for a tax credit, depending on household income and family size. Greene County Health Care has certified enrollment specialists on staff in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties. The agency offers Saturday, Sunday and weekend appointments as well. The service is free, regardless of whether or not you are a patient. Call 252-531-8200 today. to speak with a certified enrollment specialists.
Home canning
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service is offering free testing of pressure gauges used in home canning equipment. Gauges should be tested to ensure accurate readings when canning low acid foods to prevent contamination and spoilage. Residents will need to bring in dial gauge pressure canner lids with gauges and rubber gaskets if they have a gasket. Call 902-1714 or email Taneisha Armstrong, Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at taneisha_armstrong@ncsu.edu to arrange for testing.
Oktoberfest
The Greenville Jaycees and the Pitt County Council on Aging will host the Fifth Annual Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10 4551 County Home Road. The event features German style food, hot dogs, beer, live entertainment, craft vendors and fun for the whole family. Vendor spots are available! Call 752-1717 for information. Proceeds benefit the home delivered meals program.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, send someone else or don't participate. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
GREAT Buses
The Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) bus service hours of operation are now 7:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. There is currently no Saturday service, and buses are not running from 12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m each day so they can be cleaned. GREAT will continue to operate with the following procedures in place.
- There is no fare to ride until further notice to limit interaction between drivers and riders.
- All access on or off of the city buses is from the rear doors. The front doors will open for ADA access only.
- Buses are limited to no more than 19 passengers until further notice.
- Riders of the GREAT transit system are strongly encouraged to wear masks while riding.
- Riders are required to remain behind the red line on buses (6 feet from the driver).
Adopt a street
The City of Greenville is looking for volunteers to participate in the city's Adopt-a-City Street program. Neighborhoods, businesses, families and individuals can make a difference in the community by adopting a city street through this litter-removal initiative. To learn more, call (252) 329-4522 or visit www.greenvillenc.gov/government/public-works/adopt-a-city-street-program
Sheppard Library
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., has resumed limited operations at the main library and all branch locations except Bethel from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday. Bethel will offer curbside pickup 1:30-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Libraries will be open for grab and go service: dropping off, searching and checking out materials. There will be a limit of 10 patrons at one time at the main library and four at branch libraries. Patrons must be 12 years old or older to enter. No public computer access and no meeting room use. Virtual programming will continue, and curbside service will continue at Carver, East, Winterville and Bethel. Curbside service at the Main Library will be suspended. Visit www.sheppardlibrary.org/home for more information.
Farmville Library
Farmville Public Library has reopened with several measures to promote safety for patrons and staff. All items should continue to be returned to the outside book drop, which is available 24/7. Curbside service will still be available for patrons who would like to pick up requested materials outside during the operating hours of 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday–Friday. Visitors are encouraged wear a cloth face covering, wait in line at least 6 feet away from others, and wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. Anyone experiencing illness is asked to postpone their visit. For more information visit www.farmvillelibrary.org, follow the library on social media, call (252) 753-3355 or email library@farmvillenc.gov.
Farmers market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Most vendors are accepting pre-orders. Items available include farm fresh free range eggs, conqueso cheese, salsas, corn tortilla chips, jellies and produce. Beef, pork, chicken and lamb also are available with pre-orders. Vendors also accept SNAP/EBT. Contact La Rita Johnson at 252-814-1627 or larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. Also visit www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market and facebook.com/leroyjames.farmersmarket/
State seeks stories
The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is collecting objects, archival materials and web content that reflect the experiences of North Carolina citizens, officials, organizations, businesses and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is part of a collaboration by the State Archives and N.C. Museum of History called Your Story is North Carolina's Story. Archivists are seeking diaries, journals, oral histories, images, recordings and similar materials to help tell the stories of North Carolinians during this time in history. They also are seeking signage about closures or shortages, home lesson plans, or advertisements and objects such as personal protective equipment (particularly items manufactured in North Carolina); items associated with frontline “essential” workers; and objects associated with life during quarantine, volunteer efforts, medical research, social distancing and more. To learn more or submit information, visit www.ncdcr.gov/YourStory.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Police reports
The Greenville Police Department now is accepting reports online for some non-emergency crimes that occurred within Greenville city limits. The online reporting system frees officers to perform other law enforcement activities, the department announced. Users can access the online reporting system at www.greenvillenc.gov. Once there, click on the police subpage and look for the “File a Report Online” button at the top of the page.
Reunion rescheduled
The Belvoir-Falkland all high school reunion scheduled for May 2 at Holly Hill Church has been rescheduled to Oct. 3.
WIC services
Additional individuals may qualify for WIC services during the COVID-19 crisis. WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years. The program serves as a resource for individuals to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services and healthy foods. It also serves as a referral resource for health care and other programs. Interested individuals can contact call Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp for more information.
Naloxone kits
Free naloxone kits are available to the public from the Pitt County Health Department in an effort to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths. Naloxone can be administered to completely or partially reverse overdoses induced by natural or synthetic opioids. Kits include: a two-dose box of Naloxone nasal spray; related nasal supplies; educational materials related to the prevention and treatment of an opioid overdose. Kits are available on a walk-in basis 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the health department, 201 Government Circle. Call 252-902-2305 to ensure availability.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities food pantries operates a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Food banks
Food banks in North Carolina are facing increasing demand and dwindling supplies as more people who have suffered job losses and reduced hours turn to them for groceries statewide. They are in need of financial contributions and donations of shelf-stable foods. Visit feedingthecarolinas.org for more information. Visit the Food Bank of Eastern and Central Carolina at foodbankcenc.org.
Food safety
The foods safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
Migrant outreach
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) has launched an informational orientation program to help members of the migrant community to utilize virtual platforms to communicate with one another. The effort also is aimed at raising awareness of how migrants may protect themselves from getting infected and stop the spread. To learn more follow AMEXCAN social media platforms or contact Maritza Mata at 367-9708, Missel De León at 919-453-3376, or Cecelia Aguilar at 919-273-7914.
Learning resource
Greenville Utilities Commission is offering an educational resource that supports more than 20 North Carolina science and health standards. The e-SMARTkids page is a hub of information presented in a fun and informative fashion on GUC’s website, guc.com. The site covers topics such as electricity, natural gas, water conservation, and staying safe around utilities. It’s designed for students in grades 1-6 and has games to reinforce the concepts taught. For teachers, the site includes curriculum materials. All the details are at https://greenville.e-smartonline.net/.
Arts Relief Fund
Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge has created The Arts Relief Fund to support the creative individuals in Pitt County who have been financially impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. Funds collected will be made available to artists and arts organizations including the visual arts and performing arts. Applications will be reviewed by a committee comprised of Pitt County Arts Council staff and board members. Visit pittcountyarts.org. Select Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund to donate or Artists and Pitt County Arts Relief Fund Application to apply.
Taste of Greenville
The International Taste of Greenville benefiting the Children's Miracle Network and The James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital has been postponed until Sept. 29 at the Hilton Greevnville. Visit https://tastegville.com/.
Donations requested
The Community Feeding Our Children program provides additional food for children who participate in the school free lunch program. Donations are needed at Churches Outreach Network, P.O. Box 31045, Greenville, NC 27834 or Churches Outreach Network office, 1206 Evans St., Suite No. 25.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way's statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Blessing boxes
The Winterville Chamber of Commerce seeking sponsors for blessing boxes to help fight hunger. Three boxes will be stocked with non-perishable goods for those in need and placed strategically in the town. Sponsors are needed to help pay for construction and to stock the boxes on an as-needed basis. Sponsors will have their logo or name placed on the box. For more information, contact Debbie Avery at 252-531-4590.
Free testing
A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the Walmart parking lot at 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd. for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms. Sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Soup kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday-Friday. For information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, is continuing to serve meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on a take-out basis. Call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.
Field of Honor
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, is on display through Oct. 3 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or in memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.