The Nurse Residency Program at Vidant Medical Center (VMC) achieved accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation Practice Transition Programs through July 2024. VMC earned this accreditation for its outstanding work in nurse education.
ANCC Practice Transition Accreditation validates hospital residency or fellowship programs that transition registered nurses (RNs) and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) into new practice settings that meet rigorous, evidence-based standards for quality and excellence.
“Vidant Medical Center is proud that the Nurse Residency Program is recognized by ANCC as one of the highest-quality transition programs for nurses,” said Daphne Brewington, vice president of education and professional development for VMC. “ANCC accreditation gives nurse residents and fellows the assurance that VMC offers an elevated transition program with a clear course of development, reliable evaluation methods and learner outcomes.”
Nurses in accredited transition programs, like VMC’s Nurse Residency Practice Transition Program, experience curricula that promote continued knowledge, skills and professional behaviors necessary to deliver safe, high-quality care
“The Nurse Residency Program gave me the confidence and skills I needed to care for my community,” said Grayson Moore, professional development specialist for VMC. “I entered the program in 2012 when I was a team member in the surgical intermediate unit. The program ingrained a desire for lifelong learning and led me to my current position where I work to develop my fellow nurses.”
The Nurse Residency Program at VMC started in 2009 with the goal of offering high-quality continued learning for nurses in new clinical settings. In addition to the accreditation, the program has received high internal reviews, as 100% of the nurse residents hired in February 2019 are still VMC team members.
“Our nurses are at the core of how we deliver quality, compassionate care,” said Linda Hofler, chief nursing officer for Vidant. “The Nurse Residency Program at VMC is an important component to help us deliver on our mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina. I am proud of the Vidant nursing community and grateful for every nurse that chooses Vidant as their professional home.”