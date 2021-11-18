Vidant Orthopedics recently announced a new and promising robotic knee surgery technology called the ROSA® Knee System.
During surgery, ROSA Knee utilizes a camera and optical trackers attached to a patient’s leg to know exactly where the knee is in space. This helps ensure the plan the surgeon put into place is performed as intended. The ROSA Knee functions as an assistant to the surgeon providing the surgeon with data about the knee and helping in the precise positioning of the implant.
Though recovery times will vary, most patients should be able to drive after two weeks, garden after three to four weeks and golf after six to eight weeks. The ROSA® Knee System is a robotic surgical assistant for total knee replacement. This new technology allows the surgeon to create a plan for the procedure using a 3D model of the patient’s knee, establishing a more precise view and a more customized approach for the patient’s joint anatomy.
“The orthopedic surgeons are still performing the knee replacement surgeries, and with the ROSA® Knee System, we can dial in the precision of our knee replacements to levels that meet the individual needs of the patient,” said Dr. Christopher Hasty, orthopedic surgeon. “This technology allows us to provide the patient with the best knee replacement with maximum results with quick recovery time. Most patients are back to their regular activities within a couple of weeks.”
“It is important to provide the latest in technologies to our patients and provide them with more options for their care,” said Dr. Deanna Boyette, chief of orthopedics.
“Along with this new knee replacement technology for in-patient needs, there is also the option to perform ROSA surgery on an outpatient basis, depending upon the individual needs of the patient,” said Boyette.
Seven ROSA surgeries were performed in its first week, and six more are currently on schedule.
This total knee replacement technology supports patient care and offers advanced technology in the community so patients do not have to travel long distances to receive this procedure. The team of highly-trained orthopedic surgeons at Vidant Orthopedics is equipped with latest technologies, treatments and surgical techniques and can now perform these surgeries for patients who want to stay close to home.
The need for total knee replacement surgery results when other treatment options no longer provide relief.
Unlike traditional total knee replacement methods, prior to surgery, the ROSA Knee takes a series of X-rays that can be used to create a 3D model of a patient’s knee anatomy. This 3D model enables the surgeon to plan the procedure according to the patient’s unique anatomy.
The new technology will be available at Vidant Beaufort Hospital, a campus of Vidant Medical Center, and Vidant SurgiCenter in Greenville.