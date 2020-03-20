Mr. Trump is the president of the United States. Let him go before God on the behalf of the people, as King David did for his people. If Trump is a man of God, then God will hear him.
Mr. Trump is over the nation, the people, as King David was over his kingdom. In 2 Samuel 24:21, Araunah said, “why has my lord the king come to his servant?” And David said, “To buy the threshing floor from you, to build an altar to the Lord, that the plague may be withdrawn from the people.” Verse 25 said, “And David built there an altar to the Lord, and offered burnt offerings and peace offerings. So the Lord heeded the prayers for the land, and the plague was withdrawn from Israel.”
God will do the same for our country and the others if the leader will seek our God. No money nor the wisdom of man can do this. Only our God. It’s time to repent for the wrongdoing, the injustice, and wickedness that has been done against God. Romans 6: “What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid.”
2 Chronicles 7:13-14 says, “If I shut up heaven that there be no rain, or if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.
Mary Mahone
Grifton