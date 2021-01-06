Volleyball teams throughout Pitt County are jockeying for the best spots in their respective conferences as the regular season enters its final week.
In the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference, D.H. Conley (8-1 ECC, 8-1 overall) held a slim lead over South Central (8-2, 8-2), while J.H. Rose is third at 6-2 in the league and overall entering this week’s matches.
Conley and South Central are scheduled to meet Thursday (Jan. 7) in a match that could help determine the conference champion. However, Rose had a chance to move closer to the Falcons with a win over South Central on Tuesday.
Conley was slated to face Eastern Wayne (0-6 ECC and overall) on Tuesday prior to its rematch with South Central.
One race that has been decided is in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference, where red-hot Farmville Central (8-0 conference, 10-1 overall) has won 10 straight matches and led SouthWest Edgecombe (5-3, 8-3) with two regular-season matches remaining.The Jaguars were scheduled to play at Wilson Beddingfield (0-4 EPC and overall) before finishing at home Thursday against North Pitt (1-5 EPC, 2-5 overall).
In the Eastern Carolina 2A standings, Ayden-Grifton (4-2 ECC, 5-2 overall) held a half-game lead for second place over West Craven (4-3) and South Lenoir (4-3) entering this week’s matches. The Chargers still trail conference leader North Lenoir (7-0 ECC, 7-0 overall).
Ayden-Grifton was slated to play at South Lenoir Tuesday and entertain North Lenoir on Thursday.
Greene Central was 3-5 in the conference and 3-8 overall entering this week’s play. The Rams were to travel to Kinston (0-6, 0-7) Tuesday.
The final regular-season playing date for all high school volleyball teams is Friday, Jan. 8.
The first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state volleyball playoffs is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 12.