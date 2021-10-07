BEULAVILLE – Area volleyball teams might want a mulligan from the results from last week.
Two Duplin schools were shut down by South Lenoir, one of the preseason favorites to win the East Central 2A Conference, and another was set to face the Blue Devils today (Thursday).
North Duplin, meanwhile, picked up its first Carolina 1A Conference win after getting ripped by Neuse Charter (15-0, 6-0), the first-place team in the league.
The regular season ends Oct. 20 with the seeds for the playoffs announced the following day.
The CC will have a postseason tournament, the ECC will not.
WRH and ED still have a chance to make the playoffs. James Kenan does not. North Duplin is in a tougher spot and will need a great showing in its tourney to make the cut.
Panthers crawling
to catch the wind
East Duplin (6-6, 4-1) lost its first four matches of the season but has gone 5-1 in its last six.
The Panthers will complete their Lenoir County sweep with a match in Deep Run today. They were slated to host South Lenoir on Tuesday this week.
Zoey Stanley bashed seven kills and had two blocks as ED won sets at 25-14, 25-9 and 25-17 to topple winless Kinston (0-9, 0-6).
Chandler Mobley added nine kills and Lanie Thigpen five. Mary Landon Johnson had five assists.
Mobley leads ED in kills with 60 on the season. Stanley has 47 and Alyssa Jarman 22. Seniors Thigpen (24) and Johnson (17) have combined for 41 kills.
Mobley has 19 aces, but senior Emma Lanier and frosh upstart Riley Kissler both have 21.
Jarman is tops in blocks with 31. Stanley has 28, and both are first and second, respectively, in digs.
Johnson’s 77 assists are tops.
East Duplin lost to South Lenoir on Sept. 15 and is facing North Lenoir for the first time in the new ECC lineup following the NCHSAA’s four-year realignment of teams in the classification based on enrollment numbers of all schools.
So this is a big week for the Panthers, who will also have to get by NL to finish out Round 1 of league play.
If East Duplin gets past North Lenoir, and even loses to South Lenoir, the Panthers will have five regular-season games against ECC teams they have beaten earlier in the season.
Streaking Bulldogs
need strong finish
Wallace-Rose Hill has streaked its way to a 10-3 overall mark and 3-3 in the ECC.
The Bulldogs won their first eight matches and lost to East Duplin on Sept. 16. They then won two straight but have since dropped two consecutive matches.
But at 3-3 in the league, WRH will have to get hot to ensure itself of a spot in the state tournament.
The Bulldogs lost to South Lenoir on Tuesday of last week (25-18, 25-20 and 25-9) and on Thursday fell to North Lenoir 3-1.
WRH has five games remaining, including three against teams it lost to previously – ED, SL and Southwest Onslow.
It will take a lot of pinpoint shots from Mary Hadden Braswell and Bailey Gatton and blocks from Emoni Bethea to play well enough to get an invite into the playoffs.
Braswell leads WRH in kills with 78, Gatton has 70 and Bethea 65. Bethea (33) and Gatton (10) lead the team in blocks.
Gatton (121), Braswell (105) and Sara Brinkley are the Bulldog leaders in digs.
Braswell is tops in aces with 49 and Alyssa Margelis has 35. Margelis is the assist leader with 161. Taylor Herring has 79 assists as the back court duo account for the bulk of WRH’s 271 helping-hand plays.
Rebels scratch
past Wildcats
North Duplin (7-5, 1-5) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-21) win over Hobbton last Tuesday in Calypso.
Reece Outlaw had six kills, Morgan McCoy four kills and two blocks and Addy Higginbotham six kills.
Kasey Jones contributed 10 digs, while Logan Jones and Star Jaco combined for 11 aces and 13 assists.
Two days later, the Rebels suffered the blues after a 3-0 loss to league leader Neuse Charter (15-2, 6-0).
Reece, a sophomore, leads ND in kills (83). Morgan McCoy has 53 and Addy Higginbotham 35. Sophomore Madison Holmes has 20 and seniors Logan Jones and Bailey Hinnant have combined for 17.
Outlaw is also tops in aces with 39, followed by Logan Jones (26) and McCoy (35), who is also the leader in blocks with 27. Outlaw and Holmes have combined for 25 blocks.
On the docket this week are matches against Lakewood (8-4, 4-1) at home with Union (1-9, 1-4) today (Thursday).
Rematches against Rosewood and Hobbton the following week lead the CC into its postseason tournament slated for Oct. 18-20. mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com