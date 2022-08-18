WALLACE — The Wallace Town Council and local town officials met on Thursday, Aug. 11, to determine budgets for prior business as well as new business.
In old business, June’s request to close an unimproved roadway between the Woodman of the World Lodge and the Church of God property at 419 W. Cliff Street was presented for a public hearing. No members of the public were present to express any concerns, so the proposal is expected to be presented for approval in the next board meeting.
A capital project budget was approved for $1,251,831 for the new meter system. Water and Sewer funds will provide $165,000 of that cost, and the rest will be financed. Contracts with Fortline and MeterSYS could not be approved, however, because the amended contract had not been finalized.
Last month’s Waste Water Treatment Plant evaluation for expansion was accepted, with some changes from the town’s attorney.
The town approved a revised engineering contract to complete Wells 15 and 16. After last month’s concerns were shared with the firm, the price was reduced by $50,000. The board was satisfied with the adjustment in cost but still felt the overall planning process was taking too long.
“The town’s youngest well is 44 years old, and that’s not good. We have a lot of people depending on us for water, and this contract is for the plans to make new wells for the town,” Mayor Jason Wells pointed out.
Contracts were discussed for the Valley Proteins project as well. Several adjustments were needed before the contract could be approved, but it is expected to stay within the state-funded $6 million. “Anything over that, we have an agreement with Valley Proteins that they will cover the cost,” Town Manager Larry Bergman explained.
In new business, a budget amendment was approved to apply for a 0% interest rate loan to finance new police cars.
A new street sweeper was proposed for local financing, and United Community Bank was approved with the lowest bid at 3.2% interest rate.
Lease agreements for Verizon Wireless antennas at the water tower near town hall were extended for an annual increase of 15% that is roughly $35,000 annual revenue for the town.
Twenty-two primary residences were identified as being below minimum housing code standards. Eighteen homes were identified as needing assistance to bring up to code, and others were identified as being run by slum lords. The town is working to address bringing all these concerned properties up to code.
Bergman shared that he is working on a town-wide standard code of ordinances for buildings, streets and connections to utilities.
“It would be an easy thing to hand a developer, contractor, or business…in plans for a new project as well as improving what we already have,” Bergman said.
Bergman shared updates on two grants that will be approved for the town. The NCDOT Bicycle and Planning Grant will provide funding for planning of new sidewalks and transportation routes, and the Acid Inventory Grant would provide information to help with the water system including an electronic map of the existing system.
Further progress on grants and loan applications were discussed including applications for funding from USDA Rural Development. New businesses expected to come into town were discussed including a Wendy’s, Ollie’s, and concepts for several other things.
“We have a fair amount of small businesses coming in and asking about zoning, locations, and what can be put there,” Bergman said.
The board voted to reappoint Bergman to the Eastern Carolina Council for another term. Members were reminded that the Duplin County Municipals Association Meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the Rose Hill Restaurant. Guest speakers including USDA Rural Development Director Reginald Speight, David Bone, and Richard Weeks are expected to be in attendance.
Robert Taylor, finance director, shared all budgets are doing well and some are making money. “$3.3 million was moved from savings to trust funds and is already generating revenue,” Taylor said.