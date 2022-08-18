WALLACE — The Wallace Town Council and local town officials met on Thursday, Aug. 11, to determine budgets for prior business as well as new business.

In old business, June’s request to close an unimproved roadway between the Woodman of the World Lodge and the Church of God property at 419 W. Cliff Street was presented for a public hearing. No members of the public were present to express any concerns, so the proposal is expected to be presented for approval in the next board meeting.

