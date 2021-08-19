WALLACE — On the surface, it seems fairly simple. If junked and abandoned cars are a problem in town, then pass an ordinance requiring property owners to clean them up and, if they don’t comply, remove them and pass the cost of the removal along to the owner.
The Wallace Town Council, however, is finding that what seems simple can actually get complicated when the balancing act is between public safety and neighborhood beauty and the rights of private property owners, sometimes come at odds with one another.
For months, town attorney Anna Heath, town manager Larry Bergman and planning director Rod Fritz have pored over a proposed ordinance that is meant to make the town a cleaner and more attractive place to live, and protect the values of properties that may have junked vehicles nearby.
Defining what a junked or abandoned vehicle is can be simple. By the proposed ordinance, an abandoned vehicle is one that has been left in a town-owned area for more than 24 hours, has been left on private property without the owner’s consent for more than two hours, or has been left on a public street or highway for more than seven days.
A junked vehicle takes it a step further. It’s an abandoned vehicle that is partially dismantled or wrecked, can’t move on its own power, is more than five years old or worth less than $100 or does not display a current license plate.
In addition to those categories, there is also the vehicle that produces a health or safety hazard. These vehicles can be seen frequently, and they are breeding grounds for mosquitoes, rats and other vermin, are surrounded by tall weeds and vegetation, and are safety hazards for children due to their broken glass and sharp, rusted metal.
Planning Director Rod Fritz says there are hundreds of vehicles like these within the town limits today.
So while defining the problem isn’t such a problem, correcting it is.
The ordinance just doesn’t have the language needed that allows town officials, such as the planning director or code enforcement officer, Twig Rollins, to go onto private property and enforce it, Heath advised Thursday evening. Finding the current owners of some vehicles can also be tricky if they are no longer living in the area.
Council members asked for more time to digest the details of the ordinance, and Heath said she, Bergman and Fritz will continue to work on tweaking the rule before the council will be asked to adopt it.
In the meantime, there is no rule against owners of vehicles fitting these descriptions from taking advantage of voluntary opportunities to clean up their property and possibly put some money in their pockets before town officials come calling.
Owners of unused vehicles that are in reasonably good condition may be missing a golden opportunity with the national shortage of used vehicles. A recent story on CNBC stated that vehicles as much as nine years old are valued 30 percent higher today than they were a year ago.
Even junked vehicles can have some value. Car donation websites abound on the internet, with charities ranging from Habitat for Humanity to the National Kidney Foundation and National Public Radio offering tax deductible options which will arrange for car pickup by a towing service at no cost to the owner.
The only stipulation is that the owner be able to provide a clear title for the vehicle. In exchange for the vehicle, the owner will be given a receipt for the value that can be taken off of next year’s taxes. These charities will either recycle or resell the vehicle to fund their operations.
Mayor Charley Farrior said he’s ready to get the ball rolling on the ordinance.
“We’ve talked about it. Our staff somewhat has their hands tied at this point as far as going out and cleaning up the town, and we need to give them the tools to work with,” Farrior said. “I’m hoping that sooner or later we can get things in place that Rod and Twig can work with to get their jobs done.”