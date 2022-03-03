Less than two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, I closed out a story by making a prediction.
“So here’s my guess into the future. Folks in Duplin County will be playing pickleball at various locales in the next two years.”
That was published on April 30, 2020.
This week the Wallace Parks and Recreation Department rolls out pickleball classes for juniors (age 11 to 18) and two levels for adults – beginners and intermediates.
The $100 fee includes an hour of practice time per week. Classes are on Sunday afternoon, so there’s not excuse for late-sleepers or churchgoers.
Anyone interested in information on the classes can call (910) 285-2905.
Here’s my first serve into the game of Pickleball.
Fun fact discovery during stay-at-home order due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus: Pickleball is a great game for the entire family.
As the expression goes, don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.
And there are two types of picklers. Ones who know about it and the ones who think it’s some kind of cornhole game.
Many in the former group laugh at pickleball as an “over-60 sport for bored white people.”
It is far from that.
An explanation is needed for anyone in the latter group.
Pickleball, believe it or not, has been one the fastest growing recreational sports in the last five years, picking up momentum as it whirls into the mainstream.
Here’s the skinny on the game.
Pickleball is a racket sport that combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong.
It can be played on a tennis court or on a blacktop or cement surface.
A racketball-sized racket hits a whiffle ball over a 36-inch net on a court that is 20-by-44 feet.
Before examining a “real court” I submit the $39.99 Pickleball starter kit my wife purchased from a large retail chain named Walmart.
Inside the box were a million plastic pieces, a net, two whiffle balls and two paddles.
The net came together as easy as setting up a checker board.
Someone grabbed a piece of chalk and drew court lines that were smaller than the standard setup.
“Now, let’s try it out before we wake up the kids.”
Winner-winner, chicken dinner.
It was just enough exercise, just enough “ball chasing” and competitive enough for a 61-year-old sandal-wearing editor and his slightly younger tennis-shoed partner.
Later a pair of teenagers – 16 and 18 – also became fans.
More than 50,000 people play Pickleball in North Carolina, says Richard Holloman, who owns House of Pickleball in Leland, a state-of-the-art facility for the sport.
Topsail used a NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant to transform an old volleyball court into a venue for pickleball in 2015. A year later, the town expanded the courts by taking away six valued parking spaces.
Nationwide the number balloons to 3 million with at least a 10-percent increase in each of the last 10 years.
Courts, leagues and tournaments are springing up everywhere, including YMCAs, town recreational facilities and health and fitness centers.
Heck, there’s even a professional organization for pickleball with a 14-city tour and prize packages to $500,000.
Pickleball is being introduced to teenagers in physical education classes in middle and high schools.
While the sport has become more competitive through the years, many players enjoy the social aspects of the game and the ability to stay active in their own towns and communities.
As more retirement locations have adopted pickleball as an integrated sports activity for residents, there has been an explosion of new court construction throughout the United States – especially in the southern states.
Pickleball can be played as singles or doubles and a game usually ends when a competitor reaches 11, 15 or 21 points.
Pickleball’s roots extend to 1965, when three dads in Washington state invented the sport for their bored kids (sound like a familiar scene?).
One of the families had a dog named Pickles, hence the name.
Fast-forward half a century and middle schools in places such as California, Florida, the Midwest and the east coast are bringing the sport to a younger and more diverse audience.
“Pickleball is addictive,” Holloman says. “Everyone who comes to play the first time just loves it. It’s easy to learn and hard to master.”
Here are a few terms used in pickleball.
- Dink: A soft shot that arcs just over the net and falls into the opposing non-volley zone. It’s a killer.
- Drive. A forehand shot hit straight and low, deep into the opposing court. A powerful drive is hard to return.
- Two-bounce rule: After the ball is served, the receiving team or player must let the ball bounce before returning, and then the serving team or player must do the same. But after the third hit, the ball can be volleyed — hit in midair without bouncing.
- Smash. Looks just like it sounds: a powerful return with an overhead swing — resembling a tennis serve.
- The Kitchen. The seven-foot section of court on either side of the net. Players may not enter the kitchen to return a shot unless the ball bounces first. It’s also known as the non-volley zone.
- Centerline. The line that extends from the kitchen to the baseline and divides the service court into two halves.
So here’s my guess.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com