WALLACE — At the October town hall meeting in Wallace, Rob Taylor, President of the Wallace Rotary Club, presented projects and events that the club wants to pursue to benefit the town. The rotary club would like to have a Rotary Day of Service in April 2023 to help clean up the town prior to its next Strawberry Festival.
Additionally, Taylor said they received grant money that they would like to use toward a new iron sign for the town.
“Each year, our club can apply for a district grant to do something worthwhile in the community. Because I work for the town, I put together a few ideas and presented them to my board. One of them is a new welcome sign in the Tin City area. We formed a board including Mayor Jason Wells to make sure we were all on the same page with the design we wanted to go with.
We came up with an all steel structure that sticks with a classic, historic feel and ties in with the clock we did downtown. Long term, we are thinking about some street signs and historic signs that could tie together and give a cohesive feel to the town. The location of the new sign would be in front of SIS Insurance across the street from Food Lion. That is a DOT triangle and they are happy to agree with that when we get plans ready for them. Eventually, we could replace other signs to make them all have the same look and feel.
Budget wise, we got a grant for $5,530, but AC Hall priced this at $9,000 just for the iron work…adding foundation, we are looking at about $16,000 for this sign. We have been approached by the Shriners, Knights of Columbus, and Boy Scouts all willing to add something to help us be able to do what we want to do. Realistically, I think we are looking at about $7,500 from us and the other organizations. That leaves us short $8,000 to 9,000 to make this project a reality.”
Taylor asked the board to consider supporting the project. The board discussed needing to discuss funding options more before making a decision about the sign, but the Day of Service was approved.
Taylor plans to coordinate with Town Manager Larry Bergman and Public Services Director Brent Dean about needs to address when the Rotary Service Day occurs. “If all goes well, this may become an annual event,” Taylor said.
Dean reported updates concerning overall maintenance and equipment needs, wastewater treatment, and preparation for Christmas at Twilight. Concerning the new meter system, 160 of the 240 test meters have been installed. “The goal is November 4th they will start installing all the meters. Barring any delays, the installation should be done mid-February or first of March,” Dean said. Dean invited the board to a BBQ chicken cookout open house at the new control center Nov.10.
Dean shared that they had to file a third report for vandalism and theft at the shop.
“It was kids, at first, throwing eggs and stealing sandwich meat. In the last report, they broke into the inmates’ work trailer, stole all the heads off the weed eaters. Today, somebody went under the new dump truck we got last year and ripped out the air line, blocked heater wires, and cut the horn cable. The police are going to come and look at the cameras; whoever did this is going to be caught.”
Dean expressed concern about the truck wiring damages especially because it is life threatening. Dean is working to increase security to deter criminal activity.
The board discussed budget updates. The reports showed an increase in paid delinquent taxes. A tax relief was approved to Lois Judge for overpaid taxes.
Bergman requested a public hearing for the language related to setbacks in Highway/Business (HB) zones.
“More than one developer has asked for clarification on the current ordinance, which when enforced as written, limits commercial development,” Bergman said.
Planning Director Rod Fritz explained that the rules concerning development within a setback changed in 2013. “When we got the new Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), it said ‘no development in the setback’ instead of allowing it like it did before. All of the businesses built prior to 2013 have parking 20 feet from the edge of the road, but any new ones would have to be 40 feet from the edge of the road.”
The board opened the issue for public hearing, but no persons were present to give comments. The board voted to approve an amendment to the ordinance to clarify the setback language.
“In HB Zoned Parcels, the front setback may be encroached upon within the rear 20 feet of the 40-foot setback with parking spaces and parking lots as an exception.”
A public hearing was held to discuss the closure of an alley on the Jim Russ Chevrolet Property to allow the property owners to develop a business across the area. Property owners adjacent to the area in question were present to share concerns, but the property owners requesting the closure were not.
Though the town and neighboring owners said they wanted to see the project move forward, closure would make a dead-end alley for negative activity to happen. It would also make it difficult for emergency vehicles and any other larger vehicles to access buildings along that alleyway because the alley is narrow on the opposite end.
Concerns about ABC law were expressed as well because the business coming to that property wants to be able to sell alcohol in one building and allow people to walk across the property to outdoor entertainment areas.
“Traversing over a public roadway would be illegal,” Bergman explained, “so it would make what they want to do illegal without an alley closure.” Town Attorney Anna H. Herring clarified that “in order for council to move forward with this closure, council would have to be satisfied that this is not contrary to public interest and that it would not harm any nearby property owners of the ingress or egress to the property in order to close that alleyway.”
The board voted to close the public hearing and table the issue altogether until further research can be done on the issue.
Planning Director Rod Fritz presented resolutions for public hearings for multiple properties seeking rezoning and annexation. The board voted in favor of setting the hearings for Nov. 10 after 6 p.m. for the following properties: annexation of the Gevargis property on Highway 41, annexation of the Fleer property on Highway 11, annexation of approximately 80.87 acres of land from Keith Spalding-Robbins of Strongrock Engineering Group, rezoning of Ernie Dixon’s property on Highway 41 to have a Farmers’ Market, and rezoning a parcel on Highway 41 across from Southland Village to build a gas station, car wash, and outparcel fast food restaurant.
Bergman sought approval to award storm drainage grant funding contracted in the amount of $44,500 to D&D Construction. The board approved the contract.
Bergman discussed the Stallings deed of trust because it has fulfilled all its requirements. “There were improvements made to the housing and restraints were put on the project that had to be met before it could be sold,” Bergman explained. “Marking this deed of trust as fulfilled allows the owner to move forward with whatever he may want to do with the property.” The board voted to approve it so it can be registered in the Register of Deeds.
Bergman and Fritz discussed the NCDOT Bicycle Pedestrian Grant and Capital Project Ordinance. “This is our portion of a $55,000 consultant fee that we won a grant from NC DOT to do a pedestrian/bicycle safety plan for connectivity in town for alternative transportation. It will give us the ability to get on the NCDOT programs, so we can get funded,“ Fritz explained. “We have to accept a project ordinance that shows $55,000 for the project: $55,000 from DOT and $5,000 that will be a local match,” Bergman said. The board voted to approve the ordinance.
Mayor Pro Tem Wannetta Carlton and Fritz discussed the need to honor veterans by fixing the fountain in front of the town hall. “I have a contractor coming to give me a proposal to fix the fountain next week,” Fritz said. “I’ve been working on this for eight months.” Mayor Pro Tem Carlton suggested having a special ceremony to celebrate the renovation when it is done.
Closing out the meeting, the board discussed open positions still needing to be filled for the town including a Code Enforcement Officer position, timeliness on active projects, and the need to get help to make projects move faster. Mayor Wells brought up business registration fees and the validity of charging it. Bergman discussed the adopted animal control ordinances and the fact that the county may develop one of their own to enforce on all towns in the county.
Airport Manager Gage King shared concerns about double property taxes being paid at the airport to both county and town and how that inhibits attracting bigger planes. “This has been a problem for the last 20 years…other airports around us don’t have that problem…the bigger the plane you get, the bigger an issue you have.” King explained available options to resolve the problem including building a bigger hanger on land not part of the town or building an economic stimulus program like Pitt/Greenville where paying taxes at the airport gets you out of paying to other governments. King said he would do more research and return to the board with more details on options.
The board finished in closed session to discuss personnel matters.