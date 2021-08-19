WARSAW — Teri Brinegar appeared at a Warsaw Town Board meeting to present a thank you poster as a token of appreciation for first responders.
“I’m new to the area and I know just from listening to the news, that in general the police have been given a bad reputation and I don’t believe they deserve it,” said Brinegar. “I’ve known a lot of first responders in my life, and I’ve also seen them in action here, and I believe that they work hard and are underserved.”
Brinegar said she believes many people don’t take into account what is required of police officers in every situation they go into.
“There’s a lot of people that just kind of do their thing and don’t pay attention to others,” she said. “We need a sense of community. I believe that we should support our first responders, because they are the example of putting their lives on the line for the rest of us — every single day they work.”
Brinegar who is a member of the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce, said she and other members discussed how much police officers do for the community, and how they often go beyond their regular duties. She believes in the importance of being good neighbors to each other and showing appreciation for what others do in the community.
“Sometimes the police get called for incidental things, which could be handled by other people,” she said. “We need to let them know that we’re behind them.”
Brinegar took it upon herself to make a thank you poster and visited stores on Front Street and local churches, where people had the chance to pass it around and sign it.
“A lot of people said they were behind them and praying for them,” said Brinegar. “I had the thought that if that was me, and that was my job every day, I would try to go by that poster and I’d be encouraged by the fact that those were names behind the faces of families that were praying for us.”