WARSAW — Small business owners and town citizens met recently with town officials to express concern about properties in disrepair, storm drainage problems, water/sewer issues, and concerns about how ARPA funds will be used to better the town of Warsaw.

Town Manager Scotty Summerlin explained that a large majority of the funds will be used on a project to repave the streets. A contract for $341,179.32 was awarded to the lowest bidder, Legion Asphalt Inc., to do the work. Summerlin requested that $30,000 from the power bill funds be used to expand the contract and give him leverage to negotiate more resurfacing for the town. The town board approved amending the contract to $400,000 with ARPA and power bill funding, and they approved allowing Summerlin to negotiate new terms with the approved contractor.