WARSAW — Small business owners and town citizens met recently with town officials to express concern about properties in disrepair, storm drainage problems, water/sewer issues, and concerns about how ARPA funds will be used to better the town of Warsaw.
Town Manager Scotty Summerlin explained that a large majority of the funds will be used on a project to repave the streets. A contract for $341,179.32 was awarded to the lowest bidder, Legion Asphalt Inc., to do the work. Summerlin requested that $30,000 from the power bill funds be used to expand the contract and give him leverage to negotiate more resurfacing for the town. The town board approved amending the contract to $400,000 with ARPA and power bill funding, and they approved allowing Summerlin to negotiate new terms with the approved contractor.
Summerlin then shared about the main issues for the town to address: updating the Code of Ordinances. Updating ordinances is a 12-month process which includes a land use plan, zoning ordinances, and flood damage prevention ordinances. $15,000 was budgeted for remaking the ordinances, but an additional $15,000 was needed for the depth of work involved. Insight, a locally owned company out of Wilmington, was approved to do the work. Insight recently finished the land use plan for Duplin County. Summerlin explained that having an updated land use plan is a state-mandated priority for all municipalities.
Town citizens expressed concern about the process–especially about rezoning properties they may own. Summerlin as well as multiple town commissioners assured the public that citizens will have multiple opportunities to express their concerns before a final plan is submitted.
“This is a 12-month process to allow time for community involvement,” Summerlin said. The Chairman of the Planning Board explained, “All these (planning) meetings are open to the public and publicized in the paper and around town with the dates and times. It’s not like we make a recommendation tonight and turn around and present it to the board.” Commissioner Jack Hawes urged everyone to show up at town meetings and voice their opinion. “If you are a citizen of this town, if you are a business owner in this town, you should be here (at town hall meetings). We only have 12 meetings in the year, and you can’t attend one? You should at least be attending three or four. We don’t know your feelings if you are staying home. We are commissioners at large and represent the town as a whole. We need the whole entire town to start showing up at these meetings,” Commissioner Hawes said. The board voted to approve the additional $15,000 budget and Insight Planning and Development to do the work.
Summerlin provided full transparency concerning what ARPA funds the town has received as well as the Lost Revenue Replacement funds. “Originally, there was money from the county to take on immediate needs. That was for our first responders, safety officers, and public works to continue handling activities during COVID. That time has come and gone, and those funds have been cleared. The only other money remaining for the town to spend is passed down from the state (federal) budget. We have $984,000 provided to the town in two payments: one last fiscal year and one this year. As of tonight, the town board has spent $400,000 toward paving, and $300,000 is up for approval to spend on stormwater improvements and repairs.”
Summerlin suggested the town apply for a $250,000 Parks and Recreation grant, add $200,000 from the ARPA funds, and appropriate $50,000 from the town budget to provide $500,000 to invest in the town’s parks and recreation. The board then discussed what to do with the remaining $84,000. Mayor A.J. Connors presented a full schedule of activities available at another town’s Parks and Recreation. “There are no restrictions on our recreation department, so I would like to see the full schedule for us as these other towns have,” Mayor Connors said.
Mayor Connors suggested breaking the money down into bonus payments to the town employees. “We say they are the most valuable resources that we have. That shouldn’t just be words,” Mayor Connors said. Commissioner Jack Hawes suggested a “unified stepping stone” for salary increases and retirement healthcare instead of a “lump sum of money that goes away in a month.” The Public Works Director suggested that, in addition to bonuses, a monument should be raised in honor of those who died because of COVID-19. Commissioners Smith and Eason suggested giving money to other organizations such as the Veterans Museum and the Chamber of Commerce. Commissioner Ebony Wills-Wells proposed the following: a $2,500 one-time bonus to town employees, $4,000 to the Veterans Museum, $4,000 to the Chamber of Commerce, $4,000 to the Christmas Day Celebrations, and the remainder ($3,000) to miscellaneous. All funds must be spent by 2026. The board voted to approve Wills-Wells proposal. “These funds are monumental in the types and amounts that they are, so we are going to try to do some things that are really generational changes,” Summerlin said.
The board then discussed the 2016 Warsaw Utility Policy still in use today. Summerlin explained the history of how the regulations were written and interpreted. “If a member of the household has an outstanding balance at the current or a former residence, the policy says that both accounts will be disconnected until payment of the delinquent accounts is paid in full,” Summerlin explained. Mayor Connors disputed the way the policy is written. “It sets up situations for people to be held accountable for bills that are not theirs just because they live at an address with a bad debt history.” Commissioner Hawes pointed out that this is part of the outdated code that needs to be rewritten. The board agreed to suspend water cut offs until a new utility policy could be written.
Police Chief Patrick Giddeons shared concerning changes in the department. Officer Michael Cove has been promoted to a gang and drug protective unit. “He will be focused on that problem in our town and turning the heat up on it,” Chief Giddeons said.
Captain Jeremy Mozingo is leaving. “I thank you for my time in Warsaw. This is a good town with good citizens and employees,” Mozingo said. “I appreciate the time and the opportunities you all afforded me.” Detective Steven Faircloth will be promoted to Captain to take Mozingo’s place when he leaves.
“Look at Kentucky, California, and Phoenix right now,” Mayor Connors said, “we have been extremely blessed. I would like the board to consider putting ‘In God We Trust’ on the building here and on the police cars.” Chief Giddeons echoed full agreement with the proposal as did the Public Works Department, but Town Attorney Ken Thompson said it had to be made part of the agenda for the board to legally vote on it. The suggestion was tabled for a future meeting.
Commissioners Scotty Smith and Hawes expressed concern and prayers for the family of George Wilson. “He was a great leader, a great man, a great friend, and a great public servant,” Commissioner Smith said. Hawes remembered that Wilson was one of the first people he met when he moved to Warsaw, and was the one who encouraged him to run for town board.