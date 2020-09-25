Thursday’s article about a drive-through flu vaccination clinic hosted by ECU Physicians for patients, ECU staff and students incorrectly reported the time of the clinic. It is 7:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and Monday through Oct. 29 behind the ECU Family Medicine Center on MacGregor Downs Road, off of Arlington Boulevard.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Woman shot at Farmville home
- Man dies after shooting at apartment complex
- Husband arrested in wife's murder
- Iris Hayes
- School district to consider giving workers a bonus
- The real enemy is Satan
- Longtime Baywood owner passes torch
- Royce Everette
- Trump rally vies for the women's vote
- Making room for more: Students at some schools returning to campus weekly for instruction