We were wrong Bobby Burns Jan 17, 2023 A caption under under a photo on A2 in the community news on Saturday incorrectly identified the bird that was pictured. It was a red-bellied woodpecker, not a red-headed woodpecker. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.