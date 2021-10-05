A story about work on an African-American cemetery on Friday omitted information about how the project began. Ayden Mayor Pro Tem Ivory Mewborn had encouraged the town to address concerns raised by residents and families prior to the town’s work with a Boy Scout and an ECU archeologist.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- 2018 Martin County murder suspect arrested in Greenville
- WOODWARD: Leaving the press box, keeping the memories
- Cryptocurrency firm seeks Pitt County location: Compute North to establish mining operation outside Greenville
- 2018 Martin County murder suspect arrested in Greenville
- Arrest made in armed robbery near ECU
- Jolly Roger residents voice frustration at plumbing, room issues
- Moped driver seriously injured in Greenville
- Back to Homecoming: In-person celebrations incorporate old traditions and new at ECU
- Magnolia police chief dies at 50
- ECU 52, TULANE 29: Answers from Pirates' homecoming win