A story and headline on A1 on Wednesday incorrectly reported the number of new positions sought by the Pitt County Department of Social Services. The DSS director requested the county fund 19 new positions instead of the 10.5 recommended by the county manager, not nine new positions in addition to the 10.5.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Man arrested for threatening to kill ex-girlfriend
- DWI Roundup: Man speeding on 264-A arrested for driving while impaired
- School board votes to give employees a bonus for efforts during pandemic
- Greenville police: Man arrested for domestic assault
- Duplin County schools announce Remote Learning Teacher of the Year
- Pitt County men arrested for failure to report new addresses
- 214538 JESSICA LOVE
- Men in chase, wreck released from hospital, charged with robbery
- Storm Hits Tuesday Night : Power outages and damage follow
- Duplin’s Early College High School principal appointed