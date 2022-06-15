We were wrong Jun 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A caption on A1 on Wednesday incorrectly stated the location of Tuesday’s meeting of the ECU Board of Trustees. The board met in the Spilman Building, not the Main Campus Student Center. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caption Ecu Board Of Trustees Spilman Building Institutes A1 Main Campus Student Center Location Meeting Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector