We were wrong

A March 8 report about the Tar Heel Senior Legislature contained several errors. Beverly Perdue was a senator in 1993 when she backed the creation of the organization. The aging population is the most consistent voting element of our population. The name of Rep. Elliotte Ashburn was misspelled in several instances. HCCBC provides meals for individuals that are disabled and homebound, not folks working from home. Some stats about ombudsman needs were not entirely correct.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.