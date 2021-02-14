A Friday A1 story about the City of Greenville’s emergency communications equipment incorrectly reported the number of end-user radios. There are 649. A sentence in the story regarding training also was incorrect. The consultant said better training on radio usage is needed, a step fire-rescue has already taken.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- 212678 ANN PAIGE
- COVID 19 causes further disruption in Pitt County District Court
- 212931 REGINA ELLIOTT
- Greenville's new DMV facility reunites Highway Patrol, driver license office
- Wayne County man arrested for November homicide
- Wallace to leave sheriff's post in 2022
- 212943 CHERINE SMITH
- Caretaker charged with assault on group home resident
- 212904 JASMINE WILLS
- Man faces charges related to photos