A Sunday article about the Greenville-ENC Alliance incorrectly reported information about municipal grants: Five grants of $10,000 are available annually from the agency. Municipalities also have three voting seats on the board, not two. Grimesland and Fountain also are members. It also misspelled the name of David Horn, director of investor and community relations.
