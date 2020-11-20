An item in Wednesday’s police report incorrectly reported information about a break-in and theft at Ron Ayers Motorsports on Friday. Six dirt bikes were stolen from the Memorial Drive business and later recovered, not 11 all-terrain vehicles.
