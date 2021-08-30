An A1 story on Saturday incorrectly reported information about the Winterville Kiwanis Club. The club continues to meet at 7 p.m. on first and third Thursdays at the Redman Building near Winterville Library.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- 217307 SARAH WILLIAMS
- Five arrested after gunfire on First Street: no injuries reported
- 217297 AMANDA NENNINGER
- Mask mandate for Warsaw
- Pitt County chef, sandwich, score high in Vegas competition
- Greenville man charged with girlfriend's death
- 217298 DONNA RIVERS
- Man arrested for food theft had failed to appear in court
- Molly's taking pride in supporting Greenville LGBT community, social causes (COPY)
- Ariana Lavinia Hagen