Wednesday's story on Veronica Roberson incorrectly reported she is mayor pro tem in Winterville. She previously held the position. Ricky Hines currently is mayor pro tem.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Greenville woman arrested on shoplifting, drug charges
- Sniff test: 50 grams of marijuana found in man's pockets
- Greenville OB/GYN completes expansion
- 213704 STACEY HOUSE
- 213844 CRYSTAL REYNA
- ECU renaming standards survey open to public
- Celebrating 70 Years: Williamston's original radio station still going strong
- Gurganus' no-hitter helps Bears top Knights in middle school baseball
- Gardner announces he's transferring
- Teen takes fire truck for ride in Pitt County