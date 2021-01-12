An article in Sunday’s edition of The Daily Reflector incorrectly listed the closing date of the “Front Burner: Highlights in Contemporary North Carolina Painting” exhibition. The exhibit, which includes the work of ECU professor Cynthia Bickley-Green, will be on display through Jan. 23 at the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina... Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County. For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Tar River At Greenville. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 8:00 PM EST Monday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Monday was 14.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.7 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to the river can be expected. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:00 PM EST Monday the stage was 13.5 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EST Monday was 13.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 11.9 feet Saturday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&
