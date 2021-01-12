An article in Sunday’s edition of The Daily Reflector incorrectly listed the closing date of the “Front Burner: Highlights in Contemporary North Carolina Painting” exhibition. The exhibit, which includes the work of ECU professor Cynthia Bickley-Green, will be on display through Jan. 23 at the North Carolina Museum of Art, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh.

