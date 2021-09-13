Throughout Duplin County, members of the community gathered in remembrance of the 2,996 innocent lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attack. After two decades, we still remember the fateful day that tested our nation’s resilience, solidarity and bravery in the wake of tragedy, destruction and loss.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- SBI probes fuel purchases by former Wallace police officer
- Man arrested for DWI twice in three days
- ECU College of Business grad makes $5 million donation to school
- 217645 AMY LOCKAMY
- 217509 RICKY SKINNER
- ECU's fall enrollment down 2.8 percent; trustee raises concerns
- Showy perennial wildflower is a favorite of hummingbirds
- Greensboro woman arrested for arson in Pitt County
- WOODWARD: No understating this handful of games
- Packed house sees Conley hand Rose first loss